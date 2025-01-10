CES 2025: best audio launches from Las Vegas
The news from CES was that good things come in small packages, at least when it comes to contemporary audio devices
Pure audio wasn’t the key focus of CES 2025, as smart solutions that offered up streaming in addition to all sorts of AI-enhanced services triumphed over the more traditional hi-fi arena. There will still some pieces that caught our eye, however, especially in the realm of compact speakers and new turntables. Read on to find eight audio offerings from CES 2025.
CES 2025: the best audio launches
1. FiiO JM21
FiiO launched a new portable player, the JM21, with aims to slot into the pockets of those who want their music untethered from the perennial distractions of the smartphone. Powered by Android, the JM21 has a handy 32GB of onboard storage (expandable to 2TB), a 4.7-inch screen to help you navigate your collection, two headphone outputs, Bluetooth, WiFi and the possibility of 12 hours of listening time.
2. Onkyo Creator Series and Icon Series
Onkyo, a Japanese manufacturer with roots dating back to 1946, roared back into competition with the announcement of two new lines at CES. Now owned by the Premium Audio Company, Onkyo showed the Creator series, compact powered desktop speakers pitched at musicians, film makers and gamers.
Available in two sizes, the GX-10DB and GX-30ARC, were joined by the Icon Series, three separate hi-fi components that included the A-50 pre-amp, M-80 power amp with large scale VU meters and P-80 streaming amplifier.
3. JBL Horizon 3 alarm clock
JBL speakers are finding their way into many devices these days, from carmakers like Toyota, Kia and Fiat to home projector systems. This new device brings that sound know-how to the bedside table. The JBL Horizon 3 combines a wake-up light with customisable brightness and colour temperature, along with stereo speakers, and a simple clock and alarm set-up (via an app if you prefer). Available from May 2025.
4. Harman Kardon Enchant series
Harman Kardon launched its Enchant series, a collection of audio devices for home entertainment systems. Alongside two soundbars, the Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900, there’s also the Enchant freestanding Speaker (shown here), and the Enchant Sub. All have Dolby Atmos plumbed in and there’s cable-free connection between soundbars and speakers to minimise the clutter of wires.
HarmanKardon.co.uk, @HarmonKardon
5. Lenco LS-570WA turntable
Lenco’s turntables run the gamut from sleek and elegant to chintzy and retro. Its best new offering at CES 2025 was the LS-570WA, which comes with a midcentury-style stand that incorporates four speakers for a total output of 80W. In addition to vinyl, audio from other sources can be streamed to the device via Bluetooth.
Lenco LS-570WA, £389, Lenco.uk
6. Victrola Wave turntable
Victrola’s Wave incorporates an Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge and pairs beautifully with the brand’s new Victrola Tempo desktop speakers. The four different colours include blue and green, which’ll help you break out of hi-fi’s usually monotone palette. Wireless streaming is also available to broadcast records to other speaker options.
Victrola Wave turntable, £399, Victrola.com
7. Kanto Audio UKI speakers
UKI is the name of Kanto’s ultra-compact bookshelf speaker system. The friendly, slightly blobby design minimises the scale still further, with the welcome choice of cobalt and sage on top of black and white (showing that green and blue are clearly the colours of the moment). As well as USB-C and RCA inputs there’s also Bluetooth and a headphone socket.
8. Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds
These premium earbuds were unveiled by Technics, part of the company’s 60th anniversary celebrations. The EAH-AZ100s support Dolby Atmos and have a high level of water resistance for all-weather runners. There’s also Natural Ambient Mode to let in background noise, and an Attention Mode that enhances conversation and reduces unwanted sounds.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
