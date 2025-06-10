Teenage Engineering switches to the dark side with the Field System Black series
None more black: TE’s studio in a pocket is reissued in a new matte black finish to match the cult audio company’s OP-XY sequencer
Teenage Engineering made its name with refined design and sonic diversity, all wrapped up in a unifying aesthetic. Now the palette has been flipped with the arrival of a new finish for the pocketable Field system of recording devices.
The new black finish aligns the three key Field devices – the TX-6 Field mixer, TP-7 Field recorder and CM-15 Field microphone – with the dark matte surface of the recently released OP-XY sequencer, which melded sonic brawn with Braun-inspired dark surfaces.
In addition to the OP-XY, there’s also the flagship of the Field System, the OP-1 Field, the only device not to descend into this new all-black colour scheme. The rest of the devices were revealed at this year’s annual Superbooth electronic music show in Frankfurt.
Launched today in matte black and available for order on the Teenage Engineering website, the three most pocketable components of the Field System are also benefitting from a firmware update targeting the TX-6 and TP-7, adding more functionality to these already feature-packed machines.
In brief, the TP-7 provides perhaps the most OTT of all pocketable digital recorders, with multitrack functionality, an analogue style jog dial and a high-quality built-in microphone. It can also be used with USB audio sources or the CM-15 microphone, a studio-quality device with its own built-in pre-amp.
All this can be mixed and mastered using the TX-6, a seductively small (and rather fiddly) multi-track mixer, capable of hosting up to 12 mono inputs. In addition to onboard effects, the TX-6 also works as an audio interface and has a simple built-in synthesizer and drum machine.
Finally, the black series of devices is accompanied by a colour-coded set of accessories, including adaptors and stands, to keep your pocket studio aesthetically in sync.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
The world of Bart Prince, where architecture is born from the inside out
For the Albuquerque architect Bart Prince, function trumps form, and all building starts from the inside out; we revisit a profile from the Wallpaper* archive, first published in April 2009
-
The natural stars in a 15-ingredient new sleep supplement could help you rest easy
Our writer tries Rested, the debut sleep supplement from Diome, which addresses physical and mental wellbeing to help your body do what should come naturally
-
Inside Burberry’s takeover of The Newt in Somerset, which pays homage to the ‘great British summer’
Wallpaper* takes a trip to Somerset for a first look at Burberry’s takeover of The Newt hotel, seeing the British heritage house’s signature check adorn the estate – from the croquet lawn to a hot-air balloon
-
Five new cutting-edge over-ear headphones deliver high-end audio in style
Meze Audio, Dyson, Noble, Grado and Écoute Audio offer up their latest wired and wireless headphones for a premium audio experience
-
Thunderstruck: Pro-Ject Audio Systems lend their turntable tech to AC/DC’s iconic aesthetic
Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ new limited edition AC/DC Turntable is a magnificent slice of heavy metal fandom
-
Waiting for Ideas have recast the turntable as a minimal aluminium altar for vinyl worship
The PP-1 turntable is an ultra-minimal, all-aluminium record player designed to enhance the vinyl experience
-
The Century Series, Philips goes retro to celebrate over 100 years of audio innovation
Dutch audio brand Philips has drawn on its extensive archive to shape the form of the five Century devices, all of which offer stylish ways to enjoy vinyl, radio and more
-
CES 2025: best audio launches from Las Vegas
The news from CES was that good things come in small packages, at least when it comes to contemporary audio devices
-
Ruark Audio and Revo give the CD player revival a fresh spin
Ruark Audio’s new R-CD100 and the Revo SuperCD are joined by two more quirky devices to revive those classic discs
-
Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series continues with a CD player revival
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosystem 9000c music system brings the original digital compact disc format back to life and pairs it with the latest in speaker design
-
Cassette players for analogue audio lovers as we explore tapes’ slow and steady revival
Brand-new cassette players, refurbished classics and the best second-hand sources to experience analogue audio in 2025