Thunderstruck: Pro-Ject Audio Systems lend their turntable tech to AC/DC’s iconic aesthetic
Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ new limited edition AC/DC Turntable is a magnificent slice of heavy metal fandom
Record collectors have yet another spinning thing to aim for thanks to Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ ongoing Artist Series of elaborately stylised turntables. Following on from the Pink Floyd homage Dark Side of the Moon Turntable and the Metallica Edition turntable, the latest venture feels like a no-brainer, especially when you consider the aesthetic and approach of the band in question.
This is Pro-Ject’s new AC/DC Turntable, shaped like the band’s instantly recognisable lightning strike font. The design combines a specially shaped gloss black MDF plinth on three spiked feet with a transparent sub-platter, which is lit from within by a red LED. Above this is a solid circular red glass platter.
There’s no escaping the visual association with the Australian band’s no-nonsense heavy metal imagery. The aesthetic connection continues with the low resonance tonearm, specially designed for this edition of the turntable and featuring another pair of slashed lighting strikes, one in red and a smaller handle for lifting the arm onto the vinyl.
In line with many other heritage acts with an eye on their legacy, AC/DC’s official store is currently well stocked with vinyl re-issues of their extensive back catalogue, many of which were pressed on gold vinyl to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary in 2023.
Technical spec is rounded out by an Ortofon 2M Red MM cartridge for perfect sound reproduction. Pro-Ject has always maintained a strong sideline in partnerships and special editions, even since the brand was founded in Austria by Heinz Lichtenegger in 1991. Earlier artist turntables include collaborations with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable, €1,299, Project-Audio.com, @ProjectAudioSystems
