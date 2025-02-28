Thunderstruck: Pro-Ject Audio Systems lend their turntable tech to AC/DC’s iconic aesthetic

Record collectors have yet another spinning thing to aim for thanks to Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ ongoing Artist Series of elaborately stylised turntables. Following on from the Pink Floyd homage Dark Side of the Moon Turntable and the Metallica Edition turntable, the latest venture feels like a no-brainer, especially when you consider the aesthetic and approach of the band in question.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems AC/DC Turntable (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

This is Pro-Ject’s new AC/DC Turntable, shaped like the band’s instantly recognisable lightning strike font. The design combines a specially shaped gloss black MDF plinth on three spiked feet with a transparent sub-platter, which is lit from within by a red LED. Above this is a solid circular red glass platter.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems AC/DC Turntable (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

There’s no escaping the visual association with the Australian band’s no-nonsense heavy metal imagery. The aesthetic connection continues with the low resonance tonearm, specially designed for this edition of the turntable and featuring another pair of slashed lighting strikes, one in red and a smaller handle for lifting the arm onto the vinyl.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems AC/DC Turntable (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

In line with many other heritage acts with an eye on their legacy, AC/DC’s official store is currently well stocked with vinyl re-issues of their extensive back catalogue, many of which were pressed on gold vinyl to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary in 2023.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems AC/DC Turntable (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

Technical spec is rounded out by an Ortofon 2M Red MM cartridge for perfect sound reproduction. Pro-Ject has always maintained a strong sideline in partnerships and special editions, even since the brand was founded in Austria by Heinz Lichtenegger in 1991. Earlier artist turntables include collaborations with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems AC/DC Turntable (Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable, €1,299, Project-Audio.com, @ProjectAudioSystems