The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable gives the 1973 masterpiece a new spin

Pro-Ject Audio has announced the latest in its ongoing series of band-branded turntables, the Artist Series. Following on from the striking Metallica Edition turntable, the latest act to take the idea for a spin is none other than Pink Floyd.

The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

2023 is the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s epochal and huge-selling selling album The Dark Side of the Moon, a fact garlanded with box sets and retrospectives. Pro-Ject’s homage is designed for vinyl lovers of all stripes, not just Pink Floyd fans.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

This limited-edition turntable incorporates an LED-backlit rainbow that makes a direct reference to Storm Thorgerson’s famous album sleeve, topped off with George Hardie’s celebrated prism image. The dimmable rainbow backlight can be switched on and off at will and adds a shimmer of 1970s glamour that’s visible beneath the 10mm glass platter. The effect is completed by the triangular case and the deck’s extended on/off lever, which doubles up as the white beam of light in the original illustration.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

True, The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable is not quite as sophisticated as Brian Eno’s recent foray into turntable design, but it makes a welcome change from a conventional device and successfully recaptures some of the decade’s psychedelic, experimental spirit.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

Pro-Ject’s armoury of technical sophistication is fully deployed, including an acrylic and black aluminium low resonance tonearm and a specially turned Pick it PRO Special Edition cartridge. The turntable can run at both 33 and 45 rpm and stays nicely balanced thanks to its 6kg weight.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject Audio Systems)

Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ Artist Series has become somewhat more involved over the years; what started as a simple application of artwork to a conventionally shaped player is now using more geometric and elaborate applications. As a result, the Austrian company has a potentially unlimited array of albums to honour in the years to come.

The Dark Side of the Moon Turntable by Pro-Ject Audio Systems, £1,599.00, available via Henley Audio, HenleyAudio.co.uk, Pro-Ject Audio Systems, Project-Audio.com