Ruark Audio and Revo give the CD player revival a fresh spin

When major brands like Ruark Audio branch out to build their first CD player, you know it’s more than just a passing revival. The world is awash in classic discs discarded before their prime, and although the vast majority of new acts are no longer troubled by physical formats, we say it’s time to stuff the algorithm and trust in the artist. Here are two new additions to the genre, along with a pair of players with a more eccentric approach.

Ruark Audio R-CD100 CD Player

Ruark Audio R-CD100 CD Player (right), with the R410 console (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The R-CD100 marks something of a departure for Ruark in that it’s an add-on for its 100 Series of standalone music players. Typically these devices, which include the R410, R610 and R810, are kept as self-contained units, thanks to their onboard digital and analogue radio tuners and support for the full spectrum of streaming services.

Ruark Audio R-CD100 CD player in walnut and aluminium (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The compact R-CD100 is finished in the same combination of machined aluminium and fused walnut as the main cabinets, with ultra-high-end components for a silent playback system. The player connects and is powered by USB and automatically syncs with the display and operating system of the 100 Series players.

Ruark Audio R-CD100, £249.99, RuarkAudio.com

Revo SuperCD music system

Revo SuperCD music system (Image credit: Revo)

For a more integrated experience, consider the new Revo SuperCD. It’s an appropriate name, for the Dutch-owned manufacturer has pulled out all the stops to create a music player that can handle anything. Although Revo was founded in Scotland in 2004 and is now headquartered in North Yorkshire, it’s part of the Commaxx Group’s brand portfolio. Like many under-the-radar brands, Revo needs big ideas to cut through the noise and the SuperCD has gained a lot of traction.

Revo SuperCD music system in walnut and aluminium (Image credit: Revo)

In addition to a vertical slot-loading CD player, the hefty device also packs analogue, digital and internet radio, as well as connectivity to the major streaming services. It also serves as a Bluetooth speaker for your smartphone, as well as having its own UNDOK app for direct control when you’re not using the onboard 2.7-inch OLED display.

All this is contained within an elegant case that pairs a walnut surround with either an aluminium or black fascia panel. USB slots allow you to connect (and charge) and there’s also every conceivable connection round the back. Twin 3.5-inch speakers are driven by a 40-watt amplifier to give the SuperCD the power to back up its functionality.

Revo SuperCD music system in walnut and black (Image credit: Revo)

Revo SuperCD, £569 in walnut and black or walnut and silver, RevoAudio.co.uk

FiiO DM13 CD player

FiiO DM13 CD player (Image credit: FiiO)

The DM13 is FiiO’s enduring and endearingly simple DiscMan replacement. Barely larger than a couple of stacked CD jewel cases, the DM13 has both Bluetooth connectivity and a conventional headphone jack. In addition to being a true portable player with an onboard rechargeable battery (for around ten hours of playback), USB connectivity allows the device to serve as a CD ripper when connected to a laptop. The DM13 is available in red, silver, white and black, as well as a player with a clear lid to reveal the CD within.

FiiO DM13 CD player, £139.99, FiiO.com, available from Advancedmp3players.co.uk

Shanling ECSmart CD player

Shanling ECSmart CD player (Image credit: Shanling)

Proferring a certain retro charm yet no guarantee of build quality or sonic perfection, Shanling’s ECSmart CD player might be best given over to a less audiophile application than a primary sound system. Still, we like the idea of a low-cost player that mixes up the aesthetic joys of Muji’s fond-remembered wall-mounted player and the high-end CD jukebox that is Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound 9000c. A spinning disc is something to be celebrated, not hidden away in the depths of a device. Pair the ECSmart with the Bluetooth speaker of your choice and you’re away.

Shanling ECSmart CD Player, £149, En.Shanling.com, available from Advancedmp3players.co.uk