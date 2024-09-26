A classic hi-fi console with contemporary connectivity: the new Ruark R610

Audio technology is certainly not immune to the cyclical nature of fashion. While we’ve had format revivals in recent years (records, tapes and compact discs), Ruark’s new R610 Music Console and Sabre-R bookshelf speakers are a deliberate attempt to bring back the stereo music system as a focal point of the room.

Ruark R610 music console and Sabre-R speakers in Satin Charcoal lacquer (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Older readers will recall the dark art of audio system building, pairing the best (or most affordable) components to create a status-befitting stack of technology flanked by the finest speakers your wallet would allow. With the renewed interest in music tech that conveys warmth, quality and physicality, instead of the diaphanous nature of built-in speakers and scattered Bluetooth devices, Ruark finds itself well positioned to capitalise thanks to its mix of materiality and quality.

The R610 is a new console system, the company’s first, designed to sit on a shelf and support every conceivable kind of music format, digital and physical, as well as hi-res audio. Out of the box the R610 is set up for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Google Cast, while there’s also onboard Internet/DAB/DAB+ and FM radio Tuners.

Ruark R610 music consolein Satin Charcoal lacquer with Ruark’s RotoDial controller (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The unit has a powered phono pre-amp to connect a turntable and Ruark is promising an upcoming ‘CD drive’, a new compact disc player that connects via USB and will also pair with the R410 and R810 consoles.

What sets this system apart is the craftsmanship. The R610 comes with a hand-crafted wooden cabinet, accommodating Ruark’s signature RotoDial controller and a large colour screen in amongst the slatted walnut trim. It aligns perfectly with the new Sabre-R bookshelf speakers.

Ruark Audio Sabre-R speakers in walnut (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

These units hark back to Ruark’s inception in 1985, and the first Sabre loudspeakers. Updated and uprated, the new Sabre-R cloak their contemporary components with a very traditional look. A removable magnetic front grille gives you the choice of leaving the drivers exposed, while at just under 30cm high, they’re compact enough for almost any location. Both consoles and speakers are available in Fused Walnut or Satin Charcoal lacquer.

Ruark R610 music console and Sabre-R speakers in walnut (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark R610 music console, £1,200, Sabre-R bookshelf speakers, £699 (per pair), RuarkAudio.com, @RuarkAudio