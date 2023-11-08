Ruark, Loewe and Revo offer three new audio systems to stream in style

The days when an all-in-one hi-fi was shorthand for corner cutting are long behind us. We’ve sourced three new audio systems designed to light up a room with sound.

Three new audio systems to tune into

Ruark Audio 810: Furnishing a room with high fidelity

Ruark Audio R810 (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark Audio’s new R810 model is an evolution of the company’s ongoing commitment to making audio visual, with elegant real-wood pieces that fuse high tech with clean lines. In contrast to more avant-garde audio systems, the Ruark R810 is a console that evokes both midcentury furniture and the classic radiograms of old. Mounted on slender metal legs, the R180 is available in either soft grey or walnut veneer, using a special process that splices sustainable wood sources to evoke the pattern and texture of hardwood.

Ruark Audio R810 (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

This ‘high fidelity radiogram’ features an offset rectangular display, with controls operated via the British company’s RotoDial control system, a dial set into the top surface of the R810. It’s joined by a matching rechargeable Bluetooth remote version that mirrors the functionality and can be kept close at hand. The R810 builds on the good looks of Ruark’s R410, with all the usual streaming services available via Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, as well as DAB/DAB+ and FM. Traditional phono inputs allow a turntable or CD player to be added to take advantage of the four speakers and active subwoofer.

Ruark Audio R810, £3,000, RuarkAudio.com

Loewe Radio.frequency: a delectable DAB+ portable radio

Loewe Radio.frequency (Image credit: Loewe)

Loewe Technology’s latest release is the Radio.frequency DAB+ portable radio. This is a compact countertop model that packs a remarkable amount into its lozenge-like form. Materials include a specially developed acoustic fabric surface, paired with oak wood inlays on the top control surface.

Loewe radio.frequency (Image credit: Loewe)

Released to honour the 100th anniversary of the founding of Radio Frequenz GmbH, the radio.frequency is charged over USB-C and has 14 hours of standalone playtime. With DAB+, Bluetooth in-built alarms and 28 watts of power, it'll serve up a sonic treat whether it’s by the bed or on the kitchen counter.

Loewe Radio.frequency, £199, UK.Loewe.tv

Revp SuperConnect Stereo: a powerful all-rounder

Revo SuperConnect (Image credit: REVO)

An altogether chunkier proposition, the Revo SuperConnect Stereo adds internet radio to its DAB functionality, potentially offering up tens of thousands of radio stations around the world. The handsome rectangular console has a walnut case and a choice of black and silver fascia, with a large central screen in addition to smartphone operation via Revo’s Undok app. Spotify connectivity can also be integrated, and the SuperConnect also functions as a network audio player over WiFi.

Revo SuperConnect (Image credit: REVO)

Revo SuperConnect Stereo, £489, Revoaudio.co.uk

Also available from Amazon in walnut/silver and walnut/black