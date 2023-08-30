Ruark Audio R410 is a stylish new integrated music system

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Those people who opted for carefully hidden hi-fi systems back at the dawn of the Wi-Fi era must be kicking themselves. Sound is something you want to see, not just hear, and the plethora of high-end, high-design and just plain elegant speaker and system solutions attest to this new reality.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Ruark Audio has never been a brand set on hiding sound away – its elegant wood-clad R Series is a staple of high-end hotel consoles and polished marble kitchen counters the world over. Now the British manufacturer has upscaled its offering with the new R410, the company’s newest high-end ‘integrated music system’, aka an all-in-one streaming and radio device.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The R410 follows the classic Ruark aesthetic, incorporating not just the usual DAB and FM radio, but also hi-res streaming support, as well as having Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast built-in. The R410 is the first of a new collection of players from the company, the 100 Series, all of which reference the physical solidity and presence of a traditional audio appliance.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Sitting in the heart of the fascia is a large screen, with a walnut veneer grille on either side. Controls are accessed via the RotoDial controller atop the R410. A separate rechargeable remote is also included, mirroring the controls of the RotoDial, for armchair control. The R410’s four speaker units can be supplemented wirelessly via AirPlay or Chromecast to create a multi-room system.

(Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The R410 has been three years in the making (and will soon be joined by the R810), keeping this innovative company at the forefront of stylish and sonorous hi-fi systems.

Ruark R410, £1,299, RuarkAudio.com