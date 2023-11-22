Three new record players offer fresh ways to experience old vinyl
Each of these recently released record players makes it easy to bring the warmth of vinyl back into your daily listening habits
Whether you're reviving a long dormant collection or indulging the ongoing trend for new vinyl releases, you'll need a record player that does justice to the music. We've selected three new decks that offer a range of options from high-quality streaming to traditional analogue outputs.
Record players for your vinyl revival
Victrola Hi-Res Carbon
First up is the elegant new model from Victrola, a company that makes a huge range of turntables, from the gimmicky to the great. The Hi-Res Carbon falls into the latter category, with onboard aptX Adaptive Bluetooth connectivity (as long as you have supported headphones and speakers) designed for extremely easy set-up and for the highest quality of Bluetooth audio – dynamically adjusted on the fly.
The new model is reassuring weighty, with an aluminium tonearm, adjustable counterweight and supplied Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. As well as wireless connectivity, the Carbon can also be wired into an existing set-up, and a switchable preamp allows you to connect to a powered speaker system.
Victrola Hi-Res Carbon Turntable, $599, Victrola.com
Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition
Pro-Ject Audio Systems have released a limited-edition version of their acclaimed Perspective deck. Just 400 examples of the Final Edition will be built, with a thick transparent acrylic plinth and some selected upgrades. Based on the original 1990s Pro-Ject 6.9 Perspective, the model that marked the company’s elevation into a serious audio player, the Final Edition is a masterful slice of engineering.
The plinth is finely balanced on three adjustable springs to cut down vibrations, which are further deflected by the aluminium spiked legs.
Pro-Ject Audio Systems Perspective Final Edition, £1,299, Project-Audio.com, available via HenleyAudio.co.uk
Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity
The Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable is the newest model from the Canadian-based audio brand. Following in the footsteps of the acclaimed RT85N, the new model has a solid 1.4kg MDF plinth finished in real walnut veneer and a straightforward, no-nonsense analogue signal path. Elegant and affordable, it joins a product line-up that includes powered speakers and home theatre systems.
Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable, $299, Fluance.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Louis Vuitton brings tableware to the party
The first Louis Vuitton tableware collection ranges from traditional porcelain to boldly coloured glassware
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Roy Lichtenstein studio is now home to the Whitney Museum’s Independent Study Program
The 1912 Roy Lichtenstein studio has been updated by Johnston Marklee to include individual artist studios, a seminar room and other facilities
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials
Watch brands including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Bell & Ross are experimenting with different materials this season
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Humane’s Ai Pin is a wearable personal assistant, powered by artificial intelligence
The launch of the Humane Ai Pin sees invisible computing and ubiquitous AI take a big step towards the mainstream
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Google Pixel Watch 2 wants to look after you
The Google Pixel Watch 2 harnesses the power and potential of FitBit, which the company acquired in 2022, for both personal wellness and safety
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Fender Tone Master Pro hopes to capture the ears of guitarists everywhere
The new Fender Tone Master Pro is the company’s first foray into digital multi-effects systems, a sophisticated unit that blends retro style with high-end electronics
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Six new speakers with a twist offer a stylish sonic experience
From custom-built cabinets to solar-powered wireless systems, these six new speakers have qualities that set them apart from the crowd
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The latest over-ear headphones offer easy listening and effortless style
Over-ear headphones, whether wireless or wired, offer comfortable listening, effective noise-cancelling and crystal-clear calls
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Polaroid I-2 sees the revitalised brand continue to innovate
The Polaroid I-2 adds manual controls, digital connectivity and a host of high-quality improvements to this familiar creative tool
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Music makers: from pocket synths to standalone beat machines, we’ll help you make some noise
Ten of the best-designed audio devices and experimental instruments for music makers
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2) doubles down on the brand’s minimalist, low-key aesthetic
Nothing Phone (2) is the alternative choice, a high-tech handset designed to wean you off digital distractions without compromising quality or function
By Jonathan Bell Published