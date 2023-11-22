Three new record players offer fresh ways to experience old vinyl

Whether you're reviving a long dormant collection or indulging the ongoing trend for new vinyl releases, you'll need a record player that does justice to the music. We've selected three new decks that offer a range of options from high-quality streaming to traditional analogue outputs.

Record players for your vinyl revival

Victrola Hi-Res Carbon

Victrola Hi-Res Carbon (Image credit: Victrola)

First up is the elegant new model from Victrola, a company that makes a huge range of turntables, from the gimmicky to the great. The Hi-Res Carbon falls into the latter category, with onboard aptX Adaptive Bluetooth connectivity (as long as you have supported headphones and speakers) designed for extremely easy set-up and for the highest quality of Bluetooth audio – dynamically adjusted on the fly.

Victrola Hi-Res Carbon (Image credit: Victrola)

The new model is reassuring weighty, with an aluminium tonearm, adjustable counterweight and supplied Ortofon 2M Red cartridge. As well as wireless connectivity, the Carbon can also be wired into an existing set-up, and a switchable preamp allows you to connect to a powered speaker system.

Victrola Hi-Res Carbon Turntable, $599, Victrola.com

Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition

Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition (Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject Audio Systems have released a limited-edition version of their acclaimed Perspective deck. Just 400 examples of the Final Edition will be built, with a thick transparent acrylic plinth and some selected upgrades. Based on the original 1990s Pro-Ject 6.9 Perspective, the model that marked the company’s elevation into a serious audio player, the Final Edition is a masterful slice of engineering.

Pro-Ject Perspective Final Edition (Image credit: Victrola)

The plinth is finely balanced on three adjustable springs to cut down vibrations, which are further deflected by the aluminium spiked legs.

Pro-Ject Audio Systems Perspective Final Edition, £1,299, Project-Audio.com, available via HenleyAudio.co.uk

Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity

Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity (Image credit: Fluance)

The Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable is the newest model from the Canadian-based audio brand. Following in the footsteps of the acclaimed RT85N, the new model has a solid 1.4kg MDF plinth finished in real walnut veneer and a straightforward, no-nonsense analogue signal path. Elegant and affordable, it joins a product line-up that includes powered speakers and home theatre systems.

Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable (Image credit: Fluance)

Fluance RT81+ Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable, $299, Fluance.com