All speakers great and small: we round up the latest in audio innovations
From high-end home systems to portable powerhouses, here are six sets of speakers designed to deliver perfect audio wherever you need it
We’ve selected six new speaker systems, ranging from co-branded ventures from established names to emerging start-ups with new ideas about form and function.
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren Edition
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Automotive have released a new McLaren Edition of their famed Zeppelin streaming speaker. Honouring the British sports car maker’s 60th anniversary – and the longstanding partnership between the two companies that has seen B&W’s expertise put to use creating audio systems for the McLaren range. The familiar Zeppelin styling is enhanced by the addition of McLaren’s zinging Papaya Orange finish and the McLaren logo, with a special 60th Anniversary Model available in an edition of sixty units sold only at selected McLaren dealerships.
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren Edition, £799, BowersWilkins.com, Cars.McLaren.com
Woodland Glow by Pure
At the other end of the scale is this diminutive Bluetooth speaker from Pure. The Woodland Glow is a rugged device that combines 360° audio, a built-in USB charging port and an adjustable LED light. Pitched at remote rural dwellers, hikers and campers, the speaker has 14 hours of battery life and is also capable of resisting a strong shower of rain. Perfect for spooky podcasts around the campfire.
Woodland Glow by Pure, £89.99, Pure-Audio.com
Alpha iQ Speakers by PSB
PSB’s Alpha iQ Speakers are bookshelf speakers with a strong pedigree. Compact, powerful and hugely flexible, these powered drivers are intended to simply your music down to the bare essentials. The all-in-one system is designed to be used in conjunction with the Alpha BluOS Controller app, linking the compact speakers with your Spotify, Tidal, or Amazon Music account, as well as other devices, televisions and consoles. In addition to black and white, the iQ is available in a lively Dutch Orange (shown here), Tangerine Yellow and Midnight Blue.
Alpha IQ Speakers, £1,099/pair, PSBSpeakers.com
Melos Passive by Goldmund
At the other end of the scale are the new Melos passive loudspeakers from Swiss hi-fi specialists Goldmund. Made in Geneva by a company revered for its attention to detail and ultra high quality standards, the cubic Melos speakers pack a substantial amount of power and clarity into a compact package - some of the componentry – including the gold-plated elements – comes from the local luxury watch industry. These passive speakers will need to be paired with a separate power amp but powered versions are also on the way.
Melos by Goldmund, suggested rrp 24,000 CHF (c€25,000), Goldmund.com
PINE Bluetooth speaker by POCA Audio
POCA Audio’s new PINE speaker is a portable player designed with sustainability in mind. The startup has shaped the compact device wit repairability in mind, making it the first portable speaker to have a swappable battery as well as easily serviceable components. The cylindrical device, which is just starting crowdfunding, can also be supplemented by an additional kit of parts that allows the speaker to be magnetically attached, carried or place on a custom stand. The company, based in Bath, UK, uses recyclable aluminium, organic cotton, natural rubber, ocean-waste plastic, and recycled silicone in the production process.
For more details visit POCAaudio.com
AURA Series by Wharfedale
The new AURA family from longstanding speaker specialists Wharfedale is a modular system of powerful conventional wired speakers, starting with the AURA 1 bookshelf speakers and moving up to the floor-standing AURA 4 units. There’s also two different home cinema central speaker units, the C and CS. All sets are available in black, white and walnut veneer, with a simplicity of design approach and purity of sound that comes from the company’s many decades of experience.
AURA 1, £1,499/pair, Wharfedale.co.uk
