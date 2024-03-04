Put your vinyl on display with Montana's colourful cubic collection
Danish furniture company Montana have released 'Spin', a new display cabinet for vinyl collectors (and it comes in 41 bold colours)
Danish company Montana Furniture stays true to its Scandinavian design principles with functional and minimalist products, enhanced by a signature colour palette that adds a cheery touch of colour to a space. The family-owned brand has introduced its most recent collection, ‘Spin’ - a functional range crafted for vinyl storage, suited for anyone with a shared love for the analog medium, and its superior sound quality.
Discover the colourful Montana 'Spin' collection
Since its founding in 1982, Montana has been focused on delivering a range of furniture that compliments any interior space, and injects Danish design interiors into the home. Constructed with sleek lines and a mid-century modern touch, Spin features three pre-configured designs which can be tailored to compliment any vinyl collection size.
Montana’s Spin collection is crafted to enhance a seamless acoustic experience. Cable passes are included within the design which eliminates any entanglement. The modular design balances functionality with a timeless aesthetic, which can adapt to any home in years to come. The versatility continues through to the base of the structure, with optional wheels to manoeuvre to a desired space, or with a static foundation to assert its presence in the room.
Manufactured in Denmark, Montana Spin is an example of efficient sustainable design, and holds certifications from the Danish Indoor Climate label as well as the official EU Ecolabel. To adapt to any interior space, the assortment is available in all 41 Montana colours from black jade, truffle, and pomelo, adding a playful and sophisticated touch to everyday storage.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
