Ruark Audio reveals the R810 MiE Radiogram – furniture has never sounded so good

Ruark's console-based Hi-Fi systems are already a cut above the norm. Over the years, we’ve admired the British audio company’s commitment to create high quality streaming speakers and all-in-one units like the Ruark R2, the R610 and R410.

The R810 MiE is available in two finishes (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Back in 2023, the company launched the R810 Radiogram, an elegant piece of audiophile furniture designed to hold its own in a room full of contemporary and classic pieces. Now the company has launched the R810 MiE, an edition of 50 in the ongoing Made in England series of ultra-crafted models.

R810 MiE Radiogram in Leaf-Lined Oak (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Released to coincide with the company’s 40th anniversary year, the R810 MiE upscales the level of detail design on the unit’s wooden case using traditional marquetry techniques. Available in two material finishes and designs, Penta-Chord Walnut and Leaf-Lined Oak, each of the 50 units made will be truly unique, with a careful process of selecting and matching veneers.

R810 MiE Radiogram in Penta-Chord Walnut (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Detail of the marquetry finish in Leaf-Lined Oak (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The MiE version of the R810 has all the functionality of the original, with hi-res streaming in addition to Bluetooth connectivity, as well as well as radio tuners (DAB, DAB+ and FM) and onboard streaming services from Spotify, Qobuz and Tidal.

The design and crafting process at Storm Furniture (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

This is the second Ruark MiE project, following the R5 Made in England edition from 2021 that was ultimately paused and postponed by the pandemic. A major anniversary was a good excuse to revisit the approach. Ruark has collaborated with Storm Furniture, a well-established firm of artisanal woodworkers (and member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen).

The marquetry design of the Penta-Chord Walnut model (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

The unit stands a metre wide and 660mm tall, with the integral rotary controller mimicked by a separate circular remote control. The stand is finished in polished chrome, and the unit also has an input for a turntable.

Rear connectivity panel in the R810 MiE (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

R810 MiE Radiogram in Leaf-Lined Oak (Image credit: Ruark Audio)

Destined to become a collector's item as well as a music lover's best-friend, the MiE edition will be released through selected specialist retailers.

Ruark R810 MiE Radiogram, £6,495, more information at RuarkAudio.com, @RuarkAudio