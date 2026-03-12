Smiljan Radić Clarke wins the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Smiljan Radić Clarke has won the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize. The prestigious accolade, widely considered one of the highest honours in the global architecture community, marks the celebrated Chilean architect as the 55th Pritzker laureate – following architects such as Liu Jiakun (Pritzker Prize 2025), Riken Yamamoto (2024), and David Chipperfield (2023).

Smiljan Radic (Image credit: Leon Chew, Hisao Suzuki)

Smiljan Radić Clarke: 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate

When we profiled the architect in 2014, on the occasion of his Serpentine Pavilion reveal, he told us he sees his work as fluid and mindful – 'I am not a creator of new shapes,' he said. It is a quality the 2026 Pritzker Prize also highlights, underlining the architect's flair for flexibility and experimentation. Tapping into the power of the human experience and his own ability for empathy and a 'quiet emotional intelligence,' as the Pritzker team aptly puts it, his designs are responsive to site, environment and need.

Visualisation of Smiljan Radic's semi-translucent pavilion for the Serpentine Gallery 2014 (Image credit: press)

His work is, unsurprisingly, equally varied, spanning the Restaurant Mestizo (Santiago, Chile 2006), Pite House (Papudo, Chile, 2005), and Chile Antes de Chile, the extension of the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art (Santiago, Chile, 2013). He has also created the winery for VK retreats in Millahue, Chile (2014) and his own home studio, Pequeño Edificio Burgués (Santiago, Chile, 2023).

Chile Antes de Chile (Image credit: photo courtesy of Cristobal Palma)

'Architecture exists between large, massive, and enduring forms – structures that stand under the sun for centuries, waiting for our visit – and smaller, fragile constructions – fleeting as the life of a fly, often without a clear destiny under conventional light. Within this tension of disparate times, we strive to create experiences that carry emotional presence, encouraging people to pause and reconsider a world that so often passes them by with indifference,' Radić said at the Pritzker news release.

House for the Poem of the Right Angle (Image credit: photo courtesy of Smiljan Radić)

The 2026 Pritzker Prize jury said in its citation: 'Through a body of work positioned at the crossroads of uncertainty, material experimentation, and cultural memory, Smiljan Radić favours fragility over any unwarranted claim to certainty. His buildings appear temporary, unstable, or deliberately unfinished – almost on the point of disappearance – yet they provide a structured, optimistic and quietly joyful shelter, embracing vulnerability as an intrinsic condition of lived experience.'

Teatro Regional del Biobío (Image credit: photo courtesy of Cristobal Palma)

