Riken Yamamoto wins 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Riken Yamamoto has been revealed as the winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize. The prestigious architecture gong was awarded to the respected Yokohama-based architect for his designs and inspirational work in establishing communities, the Prize's jury explained.

'One of the things we need most in the future of cities is to create conditions through architecture that multiply the opportunities for people to come together and interact. By carefully blurring the boundary between public and private, Yamamoto contributes positively beyond the brief to enable community,' explained Alejandro Aravena, Jury Chair and 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate. 'He is a reassuring architect who brings dignity to everyday life. Normality becomes extraordinary. Calmness leads to splendour.'

Riken Yamamoto (Image credit: Tom Welsh)

Riken Yamamoto: 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner

The 2024 jury citation stated, among other things, that the Japanese architect is highlighted especially 'for creating awareness in the community in what is the responsibility of the social demand, for questioning the discipline of architecture to calibrate each individual architectural response, and above all for reminding us that in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the resolve of the people...'

Yokosuka Museum of Art (Image credit: Tomio Ohashi)

His work spans housing, such as Pangyo Housing (Seongnam, Republic of Korea 2010), civic projects (the Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station in Hiroshima, 2000, is an example), but also culture, including the Yokosuka Museum of Art (Yokosuka, Japan 2006) and Tianjin Library (Tianjin, People’s Republic of China, 2012). Yamamoto's extensive career has spanned five decades.

Jian Wai SOHO (Image credit: Tomio Ohashi)

'For me, to recognise space is to recognise an entire community,' Yamamoto said. 'The current architectural approach emphasises privacy, negating the necessity of societal relationships. However, we can still honour the freedom of each individual while living together in architectural space as a republic, fostering harmony across cultures and phases of life.'

Hotakubo Housing (Image credit: Tomio Ohashi)

The architect, the 53rd Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, will be presented his honour in a dedicated ceremony in Chicago, USA, this spring.

Ecoms House (Image credit: Shinkenchiku Sha)

pritzkerprize.com