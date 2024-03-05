Riken Yamamoto wins 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize
Riken Yamamoto has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize
Riken Yamamoto has been revealed as the winner of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize. The prestigious architecture gong was awarded to the respected Yokohama-based architect for his designs and inspirational work in establishing communities, the Prize's jury explained.
'One of the things we need most in the future of cities is to create conditions through architecture that multiply the opportunities for people to come together and interact. By carefully blurring the boundary between public and private, Yamamoto contributes positively beyond the brief to enable community,' explained Alejandro Aravena, Jury Chair and 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate. 'He is a reassuring architect who brings dignity to everyday life. Normality becomes extraordinary. Calmness leads to splendour.'
Riken Yamamoto: 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize winner
The 2024 jury citation stated, among other things, that the Japanese architect is highlighted especially 'for creating awareness in the community in what is the responsibility of the social demand, for questioning the discipline of architecture to calibrate each individual architectural response, and above all for reminding us that in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the resolve of the people...'
His work spans housing, such as Pangyo Housing (Seongnam, Republic of Korea 2010), civic projects (the Hiroshima Nishi Fire Station in Hiroshima, 2000, is an example), but also culture, including the Yokosuka Museum of Art (Yokosuka, Japan 2006) and Tianjin Library (Tianjin, People’s Republic of China, 2012). Yamamoto's extensive career has spanned five decades.
'For me, to recognise space is to recognise an entire community,' Yamamoto said. 'The current architectural approach emphasises privacy, negating the necessity of societal relationships. However, we can still honour the freedom of each individual while living together in architectural space as a republic, fostering harmony across cultures and phases of life.'
The architect, the 53rd Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, will be presented his honour in a dedicated ceremony in Chicago, USA, this spring.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster editions celebrate the enduring icon
New Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster editions celebrate the enduring appeal of an icon of both modern music and industrial design. Here’s the new line-up
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02: our hands-on review
Two new smartphones – Nothing Phone (2a) and Punkt MC02 –offer different approaches to conventional device design, while emphasising simplicity, privacy and the power of good design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘London Estates’ surveys the architecture and influence of the capital’s council-built homes
‘London Estates: Modernist Council Housing 1946-1981’, a new book by FUEL, is the perfect place to start for inspiration on how architecture can improve every sector of society
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Prix Claude Parent launches as an award promoting architectural experimentation
The late architect’s imagination and innovation inspired Prix Claude Parent, the new design award launching this year to promote ‘transgressive’ architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize 2024 goes to Argentina’s Casa sobre el Arroyo
The World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize 2024 is scooped by the Ministerios de Cultura y de Obras Públicas y Municipalidad de Mar del Plata, for its restoration of Argentina’s Casa sobre el Arroyo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture celebrates Lesley Lokko
The 2024 Royal Gold Medal for Architecture will be presented to Lesley Lokko for her contributions to the field, the RIBA announced
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Green House crowned RIBA House of the Year 2023
RIBA House of the Year 2023 has been awarded to Green House in London by Hayhurst & Co
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu honoured with 2023 Oberlander Prize
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu has been awarded the 2023 Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 Obel Award celebrates Kate Orff’s ecosystem-driven designs
Scape and its founder Kate Orff have scooped the 2023 Obel Award, which celebrates the landscape studio’s Living Breakwaters project
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2024 Charlotte Perriand award winner: architect Frida Escobedo
Frida Escobedo scoops the 2024 Charlotte Perriand award, which honours ‘trailblazers in architecture and design’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2023 Doolan Best Building award shortlist is revealed
The 2023 Doolan Best Building award shortlist has been revealed, spotlighting exceptional architecture in Scotland
By Ellie Stathaki Published