Behind a contemporary veil, this Kyoto house has tradition at its core
Designed by Apollo Architects & Associates, a Kyoto house in Uji City is split into a series of courtyards, adding a sense of wellbeing to its residential environment
Japan has soared to the top of bucket lists for many world travellers recently, and it is no surprise given the country’s enticing offering – from the striking, contemporary skyscrapers and neon lights of Tokyo to the traditional Japanese architecture and quaint streets of Kyoto. Speaking of which, this Kyoto house, titled Element, is a recent addition to the suburban streets of Uji City, bringing together traditional interior touches wrapped up in a contemporary façade.
This Kyoto house is a concrete oasis
The residence was designed by Apollo Architects & Associates, who considered the surrounding environment as they developed their plan. Principal architect Satoshi Kurosaki says: ‘The ground floor is enclosed by reinforced concrete walls for security and privacy, while the second floor is designed to be open with glass openings. The interior is a courtyard-style building with a mix of large and small courtyards, while at the same time aiming to create a continuity between the first and second floor spaces through the use of a large atrium.’
The L-shaped plot faces two roads along with an elevation change. The architects tackled that by designing the residence like two cubic volumes that seemingly intersect each other. This blocky, concrete façade is broken up by a large south-facing window. Soft cedar board lines the underside of a large overhang, bringing a more traditional, natural touch to the material palette.
This modern interpretation did prove to be a challenge for the architecture studio, considering its heritage Kyoto context, as Kurosaki explains: ‘In order to resolve the contrast created by the insertion of modern architecture into the extremely classic cityscape of Kyoto, we made positive adjustments to this project by incorporating classic design elements such as the cedar plank pattern on the exterior walls, deep wooden eaves, and coffered ceilings.’
When entering the residence, guests are welcomed into a bright two-storey atrium space. Courtyards, a key element in traditional Japanese architecture, are a key feature of the home, adding an essence of calm while also connecting the residents to the outdoors.
The courtyards are dotted across the floor plan; for instance, in the kitchen and dining area, where a central courtyard area is equipped with a bench and fully opening sliding doors. Each distinct courtyard makes a unique contribution to the spatial experience within the home.
Venturing up to the second floor, guests will find a dedicated office space and fitness facilities. Surrounded by glass, this part of the house can be viewed from the ground floor, which underlines a sense of wellbeing and productivity in the composition.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘I want visitors to feel its dynamism and rich continuity within the space,’ says Kurosaki. ‘The three gardens, with their different qualities, form an intermediary area, creating a multi-layered depth to the interior and exterior spaces and a variety of variations in light and shadow.’
Intricate detailing abounds in Element House. For Kurosaki, a standout moment is the visually striking ceiling: ‘The ceiling scene, which is lightly illuminated by indirect lighting, is fantastic from both the inside and outside, and is in keeping with the Kyoto cityscape.’
The series of concrete ribs and recessed solid walnut panels creates a moment of effortless harmony between traditional and contemporary materiality – important in striking a balance between the 21st-century residence and its historically rich context.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
EV maker Rivian creates its first Concept Experience in New York’s Meatpacking District
Under the High Line, in the heart of one of New York’s most famous neighbourhoods is the Rivian Concept Experience, a showroom designed to surprise and delight both long-term aficionados and total newcomers to the brand
-
How to use AI in architecture? A practical guide with Tim Fu
Architect Tim Fu, an early AI adopter who regularly uses these new technologies in his practice, offers his advice
-
The largest posthumous survey of Helen Frankenthaler puts her in the frame with Pollock and Rothko
Guggenheim Bilbao hosts 'Painting Without Rules', a major exhibition of soak-stain innovator Helen Frankenthaler’s paintings that also includes Pollock and Rothko
-
Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa on harmony, nature and their RIBA gong
The SANAA duo are celebrating their RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 in London today, and talked to us about self-reflection, the year ahead, and the need to create harmony in our environment
-
New book 'I-IN' brings together Japanese heritage and minimalist architecture at its finest
Japanese architecture studio I-IN flaunts its expert command of 21st-century minimalism in a new book by Frame Publishers
-
Giant rings! Timber futurism! It’s the Osaka Expo 2025
The Osaka Expo 2025 opens its microcosm of experimental architecture, futuristic innovations and optimistic spirit; welcome to our pick of the global event’s design trends and highlights
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Ireland is having a moment in Japan
At 2025 Expo Osaka, a new sculpture for the Irish pavilion brings together two nations for a harmonious dialogue between place and time, material and form
-
Tour the brutalist Ginza Sony Park, Tokyo's newest urban hub
Ginza Sony Park opens in all its brutalist glory, the tech giant’s new building that is designed to embrace the public, offering exhibitions and freely accessible space
-
A first look at Expo 2025 Osaka's experimental architecture
Expo 2025 Osaka prepares to throw open its doors in April; we preview the world festival, its developments and highlights
-
Ten contemporary homes that are pushing the boundaries of architecture
A new book detailing 59 visually intriguing and technologically impressive contemporary houses shines a light on how architecture is evolving
-
And the RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 goes to... SANAA!
The RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 winner is announced – Japanese studio SANAA scoops the prestigious architecture industry accolade