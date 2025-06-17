The 2025 Obel Award is scooped not by an architect or building, but by a movement
HouseEurope! has won the 2025 Obel Award; the non-profit organisation has been advocating for ecological and social transformation in the built environment
The 2025 Obel Award winner has just been announced. Non-profit organisation HouseEurope! has scooped the prestigious accolade, which celebrates and rewards individuals and groups who best showcase architecture's potential to 'act as tangible agents of change.' And isn't this year's winner a fitting choice. HouseEurope! was set up as a policy lab and citizen-led initiative, flagging the need for a shift in the way construction and housing works in Europe.
Meet 2025 Obel Award winner, HouseEurope!
'HouseEurope! demonstrates the scale, agency, and responsibility inherent in architecture. As architects, we are not merely practitioners who receive and execute instructions – we can and should act as civic agents within the political and social frameworks to work towards the common good,' said MVRDV's co-founder Nathalie de Vries, chair of the OBEL Jury.
Architecture should be seen as a tool for the public good, say HouseEurope! Part of the group's goals include rethinking the way renovation and building transformations happen - making them 'easier, affordable and socially just.' The organisation is currently collecting signatures, aiming at one million in total across all EU member states, in order to bring its case in front of the relevant authorities and make an impact through change.
'Every minute, a building in Europe is destroyed – not by natural disasters, but by financial speculation. And while a few profit, we all pay the price: with rising rents and rising temperatures. We’re running out of time! HouseEurope! is a call to action: sign and support now to stop the demolition drama and renovate, don’t speculate!' said Olaf Grawert and Alina Kolar, co-initiators and campaign managers at HouseEurope!.
Past Obel Award winners have included last year's announcement of 36x36 by Colectivo C733 in Mexico; Scape and its founder Kate Orff in 2023; Seratech’s innovative sustainable cement in 2022; Carlos Moreno and 15-Minute City in 2021; a Bangladeshi community building by Anna Heringer in 2020; and Art Biotop Water Garden by Junya Ishigami in 2019, which was the inaugural year.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 begins in Florence today, the Wallpaper* style team select the moments they will be looking out for – from Jonathan Anderson’s anticipated Dior debut to outings from Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov and Prada
-
The gayest love story ever told: Jeremy Atherton Lin's memoir is a tribute to home
In 'Deep House: The Gayest Love Story Ever Told', Jeremy Atherton Lin mixes memoir with a historical deep-dive into marriage equlaity
-
This monumental Valentino book is a true Italian fashion epic
Spanning oral testimony, sketches and magazine spreads, ‘Valentino: A Grand Italian Epic’ (published by Taschen) charts the career of Valentino Garavani, whose mononymous Roman house would define a vision of Italian glamour
-
Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa on harmony, nature and their RIBA gong
The SANAA duo are celebrating their RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 in London today, and talked to us about self-reflection, the year ahead, and the need to create harmony in our environment
-
Liu Jiakun wins 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize: explore the Chinese architect's work
Liu Jiakun, 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate, is celebrated for his 'deep coherence', quality and transcendent architecture
-
Young Climate Prize 2025 winners: the creatives designing for a better tomorrow
The winners for the Young Climate Prize 2025 cycle by The World Around have been announced, crowning a new generation of changemakers; we go behind the scenes and reveal the process and winners
-
And the RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 goes to... SANAA!
The RIBA Royal Gold Medal 2025 winner is announced – Japanese studio SANAA scoops the prestigious architecture industry accolade
-
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 winner is a delightful work in progress
The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 is Six Columns in south London – the home of architect and 31/44 studio co-founder William Burges
-
RIBA International Prize 2024 goes to 'radical housing' in Barcelona
RIBA International Prize 2024 has been announced, and the winner is Modulus Matrix: 85 Social Housing in Cornellà, designed by Peris + Toral Arquitectes in Barcelona
-
Meet the 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize winner: Livyj Bereh from Ukraine
The 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize winner has been crowned: congratulations to architecture collective Livyj Bereh from Ukraine, praised for its rebuilding efforts during the ongoing war in the country
-
RIBA House of the Year 2024: browse the shortlist and pick your favourite
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 shortlist is out, celebrating homes across the UK: it's time to place your bets. Which will win the top gong?