USM just opened its new London outpost, located in Marylebone and offering a panoramic view of the Swiss company's impressive modular furniture portfolio.

This is a strategic move for USM, which has traditionally been based in Clerkenwell, in the heart of the contract furniture district. Moving to Marylebone is an opportunity for the brand to showcase its offering in a more domestic-led environment, expanding its reach to the city's residential market and showing the possibilities of its modular furniture.

USM London opens in Marylebone

(Image credit: Courtesy USM)

The mood in the new outpost is decidedly intimate, with large expanses of shelving and office-oriented furniture displayed alongside home-like vignettes.

The showroom was created by multidisciplinary studio ForEveryday.Life, who designed a space based on USM's 350x350mm Haller grid, creating an environment that is in itself a response to and a reflection of its modular structures.

As you journey through the showroom, you'll discover something for every space, from shoe storage in the hallway to floor-to-ceiling kitchen storage, and units designed to hold plant pots.

(Image credit: Courtesy USM)

The ingenious versatility of USM furniture is further exemplified by some bespoke hacks, such as the theatre room created in collaboration with Leica, featuring a high-performance projector built into a storage unit.

A space for temporary art and design showcases a debut display by ceramic artist Abid Javed, with future plans including a rotating series of exhibitions of emerging and established creatives.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy USM)

Descending into the lower ground floor through a glass-flanked central staircase, guests find themselves in a listening lounge and bar area, furnished with a pair of Utrecht Armchairs by Gerrit Rietveld, part of the Cassina I Maestri collection.

Elsewhere on this floor, the modular furniture complements a bedroom set, its minimal white frames serving as perfect wardrobe-like storage—and even doubling as a laundry basket.

(Image credit: Courtesy USM)

It is a space that offers a lot to be discovered, whether you're in the market for a full storage solution for your home or want to address a specific need. And the timeless nature of the USM structures (having been around, and unchanged, since 1965) means you are in incredibly good hands.

USM London, Marylebone Square, 12 Cramer Street, W1U 4DA