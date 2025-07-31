USM London is the one-stop shop in the city for all your modular furniture needs
There isn't a storage need that USM doesn't have a solution for: its modern, colourful offering is now on view to discover at the Swiss company's new London showroom
USM just opened its new London outpost, located in Marylebone and offering a panoramic view of the Swiss company's impressive modular furniture portfolio.
This is a strategic move for USM, which has traditionally been based in Clerkenwell, in the heart of the contract furniture district. Moving to Marylebone is an opportunity for the brand to showcase its offering in a more domestic-led environment, expanding its reach to the city's residential market and showing the possibilities of its modular furniture.
USM London opens in Marylebone
The mood in the new outpost is decidedly intimate, with large expanses of shelving and office-oriented furniture displayed alongside home-like vignettes.
The showroom was created by multidisciplinary studio ForEveryday.Life, who designed a space based on USM's 350x350mm Haller grid, creating an environment that is in itself a response to and a reflection of its modular structures.
As you journey through the showroom, you'll discover something for every space, from shoe storage in the hallway to floor-to-ceiling kitchen storage, and units designed to hold plant pots.
The ingenious versatility of USM furniture is further exemplified by some bespoke hacks, such as the theatre room created in collaboration with Leica, featuring a high-performance projector built into a storage unit.
A space for temporary art and design showcases a debut display by ceramic artist Abid Javed, with future plans including a rotating series of exhibitions of emerging and established creatives.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Descending into the lower ground floor through a glass-flanked central staircase, guests find themselves in a listening lounge and bar area, furnished with a pair of Utrecht Armchairs by Gerrit Rietveld, part of the Cassina I Maestri collection.
Elsewhere on this floor, the modular furniture complements a bedroom set, its minimal white frames serving as perfect wardrobe-like storage—and even doubling as a laundry basket.
It is a space that offers a lot to be discovered, whether you're in the market for a full storage solution for your home or want to address a specific need. And the timeless nature of the USM structures (having been around, and unchanged, since 1965) means you are in incredibly good hands.
USM London, Marylebone Square, 12 Cramer Street, W1U 4DA
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
'It is an artistic vision with a story to tell': François Junod on creating magical automatons with Van Cleef & Arpels
Since 2017, Swiss automaton-maker François Junod has been collaborating with Van Cleef & Arpels on one-of-kind automatons
-
Martha Stewart stuns in a new campaign as Kohler’s first-ever Cast Iron Ambassador
‘I have been a proponent of enamelled cast iron for decades, all throughout the home,’ she said.
-
Multidisciplinary artist Ronan Mckenzie on a new chapter for her fashion label Selasi: ‘It feels reborn’
As a pop-up in London’s Tender Books – featuring a curation of clothing, books and flowers – marks a new chapter for her 2020-founded label Selasi, multidisciplinary artist, designer and photographer Ronan Mckenzie talks creative rebirth and community