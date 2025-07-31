From paint splatters on work surfaces to cloudy water-filled mason jars strewn with brushes, the aftermath of creativity can be, quite simply, messy. In the heart of Brooklyn, artist and designer Ariela Kanarek Zrihen was fed up with her work process being interrupted by the lack of space in her studio, and tools taking up valuable desk space.

Looking around for a quick fix to store her brushes she spotted a scrap piece of wood, drilled some holes into it, and clamped it to the edge of the table. This brilliant innovation sparked an idea to provide a long term solution in keeping workspaces organised and brushes and tools at the ready.

AKZ Tools Aluminum - Small Paintbrush Holder $89 at akz.tools

It was in early 2024 when her idea for AKZ.tools came about. After several months of using her makeshift wooden brush holder, and artist friends asking for ones of their own, she started evolving the prototype. ‘The Paintbrush Holder’ is a simple, yet functional design, featuring a clamp that attaches to the edge of work tables to clear up any clutter and allow for a more expansive workspace. This marks the first product for AKZ.tools.

Ariela Kanarek Zrihen developing the wood paintbrush holder prototypes (Image credit: Layton Miles Davis)

The Paintbrush Holder is crafted from lightweight aluminium, fixed together with stainless steel screws, and comes in two sizes: small (with 53 brush hole sizes) and large (with 74 holes). The design is sleek and efficient, offering a functional purpose wrapped within a high quality product that artists can rely on.

(Image credit: Layton Miles Davis)

It will be exciting to see what other functional products emerge from the young, woman-owned design studio, and how this will help aid artists in their creativity and work.

The Paintbrush Holder is available in small ( $89) or large ($119) available at akz.tools