RIBA House of the Year 2024: browse the shortlist and pick your favourite
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 shortlist is out, celebrating homes across the UK: it's time to place your bets. Which will win the top gong?
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 is an award that celebrates the best of residential architecture. The typology's relatability and omnipresence are what makes it such a critical genre, and this an award that is always hotly contested; and contested it shall be this year too, as the shortlist has just been announced, revealing the six houses that will battle it out for the top gong.
RIBA House of the Year 2024: the shortlist
The offering this year spans rural and urban, old and new, minimalist and richly decorated – but all deeply layered and thoughtful solutions to each of their individual conditions. The shortlist consists of Farmworker’s House in Cornwall by Hugh Strange Architects; Peckham House in London by Surman Weston; Eavesdrop in Sussex by Tom Dowdall Architects; The Hall in Kent by TaylorHare Architects; Plas Hendy Stable Block in Monmouthshire by Studio Brassica Architects; and Six Columns in London by 31/44 Architects.
‘A house can be many things – this year’s shortlist shows the breadth of possibilities. From rural contexts to tight urban sites, including fine craftsmanship and intergenerational living among other driving forces – all these houses are essentially about the people who live inside. Together the shortlisted exemplars offer scalable solutions to the urgent issues of today – displaying care towards sustainability and social changes, including the revival of historic buildings which don't negatively impact the natural environment. We were impressed by the ambition of both the architects and clients to meet the challenge of the contemporary home,' wrote jury chair Je Ahn in his citation.
2024 RIBA House of the Year: the shortlist
Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects
A working farmhouse set in the green expanses of Cornwall, this home looks deceptively simple. Planned on an L-shaped arrangement, curling around a serene courtyard, this is a rural home made in honest, simple materials – thick masonry walls of monolithic clay blocks with textured lime render – and a straightforward brief; to be the home of the worker that looks after the adjacent farm.
Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston
This new Peckham house is an excellent demonstration of how skill, patience, and hard work can come together to get an urban infill off the ground. Mastering the art of its project type is a rite of passage for architects in crowded, high-priced cities like London. The new-build home was designed by Surman Weston, founded by Tom Surman and Percy Weston in 2014 and featured in our 2020 Architects’ Directory. In 2022, Surman Weston won the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize for its well-mannered and restrained space for the Hackney School of Food, with other recent projects including a smart Surrey pool house. The Peckham House was not only designed by the firm, but developed, funded and substantially built by the office as well.
Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects
Space to breathe, accessibility and ageing, wellbeing and a connection to nature; these have all been themes in this family home for a couple who often host and entertain their adult children and their families. The project features a green courtyard at its heart and elegantly flaunts a range of bespoke design details, such as its pronounced roof overhang which inspired its name.
The Hall, Kent, by TaylorHare Architects
The transformation of a run down, Grade II-listed 16th-century residence in the Kent Downs was praised for its delicate and sensitive design work. Finely crafted bespoke details are matched by discreet new elements and restored older parts, which all come together to form a busy and functional family home that is perfectly tailored for its residents.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, by Studio Brassica Architects
Another Grade II-listed structure on this list is this revived Arts & Crafts stable block in Monmouthshire, which now forms part of the living quarters of a wider estate belonging to the same family for decades. Simple materials, a contextual approach and fun detailing that nod to the scheme's historical roots make this house a joy to explore.
Six Columns, London, by 31/44 Architects
For this Crystal Palace house, 31/44 Architects have worked their magic on yet another under-used plot (a practice speciality) – this time for themselves. Six Columns is the new family home of the firm’s co-founder Will Burges. The 1,640 sq ft house sits on the site of a big side garden in the south-east London district. Its design is informed by its semi-detached neighbours, the family’s previous experience of open-plan living, and Burges’ memories of buildings visited and studied. He explains that this wasn’t 'a conscious collage, but as an architect you accumulate baggage'.
The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 will be announced on 3 December.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition taps into the brand's creative followers
The unconventional features of Nothing Phone (2a)’s new limited edition come from a community-driven project to reshape the style and ethos of the smartphone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
What is the sound of Stone Island? A new musical project helps you find out
Stone Island Sound is a new, evolving music project from the Italian label, seeing contributions from John Glacier, Yaeji and more across playlists and live performances
By Jack Moss Published
-
Brew were always on my mind: Pet Shop Boys release new tea set
As part of a new line of merchandise marking 40 years of Pet Shop Boys, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe celebrate the humble cuppa
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
The new Canada Water boardwalk is an experience designed to ‘unfold slowly’
A new Canada Water bridge by Asif Khan acts as a feature boardwalk for the London area's town centre, currently under development, embracing nature and wildlife along the way
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Paddington Square transforms its patch of central London with its 'elevated cube'
Paddington Square by Renzo Piano Building Workshop has been completed, elevating a busy London site through sustainability, modern workspace and a plaza
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Architectural car parks to drive into, in the UK and beyond
Architectural car parks form an important part of urban infrastructure but can provide a design statement too; here are some of the finest examples to peruse, in the UK and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Architectural Association's newest show uncovers the architectural legacies of rural China's lost generation
The Architectural Association’s ‘Ripple Ripple Rippling’ is not your typical architecture show, taking an anthropological look at the flux between rural and urban, and bringing a part of China to Bedford Square in London
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
Into the groove: Henriksen House is the UK’s first home extension featuring exposed clay block walls
Architect Michael Henriksen uses textured clay blocks, cork flooring and self-built joinery to transform his family home in St Albans near London
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
This unassuming London house is a radical rethinking of the suburban home
Station Lodge by architect Andrei Saltykov in South West London offers a radical subversion to regional residential architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
2024 Obel Award goes to 36x36 by Colectivo C733 in Mexico
The 2024 Obel Award winner has been announced, crowning 36x36 by Colectivo C733 in Mexico as this year's recipients
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Join our tour of London Zoo, its modernist architecture and more
London Zoo is a well-established magnet for younger visitors, but there's plenty for the architecture enthusiast to admire too; our tour explores its modernist treasures for guests of all ages
By Ellie Stathaki Published