RIBA House of the Year 2024: browse the shortlist and pick your favourite

The RIBA House of the Year 2024 is an award that celebrates the best of residential architecture. The typology's relatability and omnipresence are what makes it such a critical genre, and this an award that is always hotly contested; and contested it shall be this year too, as the shortlist has just been announced, revealing the six houses that will battle it out for the top gong.

RIBA House of the Year 2024: the shortlist

The offering this year spans rural and urban, old and new, minimalist and richly decorated – but all deeply layered and thoughtful solutions to each of their individual conditions. The shortlist consists of Farmworker’s House in Cornwall by Hugh Strange Architects; Peckham House in London by Surman Weston; Eavesdrop in Sussex by Tom Dowdall Architects; The Hall in Kent by TaylorHare Architects; Plas Hendy Stable Block in Monmouthshire by Studio Brassica Architects; and Six Columns in London by 31/44 Architects.

‘A house can be many things – this year’s shortlist shows the breadth of possibilities. From rural contexts to tight urban sites, including fine craftsmanship and intergenerational living among other driving forces – all these houses are essentially about the people who live inside. Together the shortlisted exemplars offer scalable solutions to the urgent issues of today – displaying care towards sustainability and social changes, including the revival of historic buildings which don't negatively impact the natural environment. We were impressed by the ambition of both the architects and clients to meet the challenge of the contemporary home,' wrote jury chair Je Ahn in his citation.

2024 RIBA House of the Year: the shortlist

Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects

(Image credit: Jason Orton)

A working farmhouse set in the green expanses of Cornwall, this home looks deceptively simple. Planned on an L-shaped arrangement, curling around a serene courtyard, this is a rural home made in honest, simple materials – thick masonry walls of monolithic clay blocks with textured lime render – and a straightforward brief; to be the home of the worker that looks after the adjacent farm.

Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston

(Image credit: Jim Stephenson)

This new Peckham house is an excellent demonstration of how skill, patience, and hard work can come together to get an urban infill off the ground. Mastering the art of its project type is a rite of passage for architects in crowded, high-priced cities like London . The new-build home was designed by Surman Weston, founded by Tom Surman and Percy Weston in 2014 and featured in our 2020 Architects’ Directory . In 2022, Surman Weston won the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize for its well-mannered and restrained space for the Hackney School of Food, with other recent projects including a smart Surrey pool house . The Peckham House was not only designed by the firm, but developed, funded and substantially built by the office as well.

Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

Space to breathe, accessibility and ageing, wellbeing and a connection to nature; these have all been themes in this family home for a couple who often host and entertain their adult children and their families. The project features a green courtyard at its heart and elegantly flaunts a range of bespoke design details, such as its pronounced roof overhang which inspired its name.

The Hall, Kent, by TaylorHare Architects

(Image credit: Building Narratives)

The transformation of a run down, Grade II-listed 16th-century residence in the Kent Downs was praised for its delicate and sensitive design work. Finely crafted bespoke details are matched by discreet new elements and restored older parts, which all come together to form a busy and functional family home that is perfectly tailored for its residents.

Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, by Studio Brassica Architects

(Image credit: Francesco Montaguti)

Another Grade II-listed structure on this list is this revived Arts & Crafts stable block in Monmouthshire, which now forms part of the living quarters of a wider estate belonging to the same family for decades. Simple materials, a contextual approach and fun detailing that nod to the scheme's historical roots make this house a joy to explore.

Six Columns, London, by 31/44 Architects

(Image credit: Nick Dearden)

For this Crystal Palace house, 31/44 Architects have worked their magic on yet another under-used plot (a practice speciality) – this time for themselves. Six Columns is the new family home of the firm’s co-founder Will Burges. The 1,640 sq ft house sits on the site of a big side garden in the south-east London district. Its design is informed by its semi-detached neighbours, the family’s previous experience of open-plan living, and Burges’ memories of buildings visited and studied. He explains that this wasn’t 'a conscious collage, but as an architect you accumulate baggage'.

The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 will be announced on 3 December.

architecture.com