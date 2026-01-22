When Africa Hall opened in Addis Ababa 64 years ago, it was unlike anything the Ethiopian capital had seen. Notably, the sweeping modernist complex, designed by Italian architect Arturo Mezzedimi, had no fences. That simple design gesture symbolised the building’s role, contributing to an open and unified continent as the headquarters for the UN Economic Commission for Africa and as a critical player in the formation of the African Union.

‘Today … the peoples of Africa can, at long last, deliberate on their own problems and future,’ Haile Selassie, emperor of Ethiopia, observed at the time.

The complex's grand Assembly Hall, as seen in the 1960s (Image credit: UNECA Archives)

Over the decades, like many structures of the age, Africa Hall fell into disrepair. Following a $60 million, decade-long restoration led by Australian firm Architectus that was completed in 2024, the building was meticulously restored to serve as an emblem of progress once again. Today the renovation has received what is considered the top honour in the realm of preservation – the World Monuments Fund/Knoll Modernism Prize.

The building's exterior was designed to resemble traditional Ethiopian patterns (Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

The award, a joint initiative of the World Monuments Fund (WMF) and Knoll , is granted every two years to extraordinary projects that safeguard threatened modernist buildings. Past honorees have included a once-abandoned concrete residence in Argentina ; a crumbling French school dedicated to Karl Marx; and even a bus station in Preston, UK.

The restored Assembly Hall was reconfigured to host even more representatives and now includes state-of-the-art AV equipment (Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

The prize, said Bénédicte de Montlaur, president and CEO of the World Monuments Fund, was created to ‘highlight exemplary preservation efforts around the world. The renewal of Africa Hall by Architectus embodies this mission, honouring the original architect’s vision while ensuring the building can continue to serve as a vital place for cultural exchange and African unity.’

A view of the monumental stained glass artwork by Afewerk Tekle. The artist's grandson oversaw its restoration (Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

Between 2014 and 2024 Architectus worked carefully to preserve the building while transforming it into a contemporary hub for diplomacy. In addition to addressing critical work like the building’s concrete structure, the firm restored decorative elements, including 13 million mosaic tiles, a dazzling 1,600 sq ft stained glass window by Ethiopian artist Afewerk Tekle, and some 500 pieces of original, bespoke furniture.

The renovation also included important new upgrades, such as more seating for member states in the soaring Assembly Hall, updated AV and mechanical systems, as well as a new museum, visitors’ centre and café.

Five hundred pieces of bespoke furniture, designed by Mezzedimi, were restored as part of the project (Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

Africa Hall ‘stands as one of the most important expressions of modern architecture on the continent’, said prize jury chair and professor Barry Bergdoll. ‘The recent restoration has allowed the clarity of Messedimi’s design to speak again, revealing the ambition, craftsmanship, and symbolic power that have made the building a landmark of modernism and a continuing stage for African diplomacy.’