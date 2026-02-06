A visit to the Netherlands Fotomuseum will not only allow visitors to enjoy the organisation's vast archive, which traces a fascinating, broad and rare visual history of the country – it will also anchor this to its location, now housing said collection within a reimagined building on the rich and layered Rotterdam waterside. The national photography museum’s new location, which opens its doors this weekend (7 February 2026) in the Rijnhaven dock area, contains a collection of more than 6.5 million items and sits within a listed industrial warehouse in what used to be the Dutch city's enormous port (before it gradually moved its operations further out towards the sea).

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Be of the first to tour the Netherlands Fotomuseum

The structure has been revamped, both delicately, so as not to disturb the building's heritage fabric too much, and smartly, combining exhibition, archive and restoration spaces with hospitality, artists' residences and more. The sensitive project included a full redesign and a rooftop extension, all done by Renner Hainke Wirth Zirn Architekten from Hamburg and the locally based WDJArchitecten – previewed in 2024, when plans for the museum’s move from its old Wilhelminapier location were starting to take shape.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The new site comprises a period structure, known as the Santos warehouse, built between 1901 and 1902. It was originally designed by Rotterdam architects JP Stok Wzn and JJ Kanters, and served as storage for the Brazilian coffee trade. It was acquired, as a donation, by the Fotomuseum in 2023.

Working with the existing warehouse fabric was challenging for the renovating architects, as they were only allowed to implement light alterations due to the building’s heritage status. The team addressed the issue of circulation and natural light in a building that was not made to consider either, particularly, by cutting a void through the structure's heart. This opening unites the different floors and becomes the heart of the building – its main circulation core as well as a light well.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

Architect Sander Nelissen of WDJArchitecten explains: 'Going up, the void and stairs move and break the strict organisation of the building. The beautiful beam structure is on display. We had to take into account the city policy that says we needed to reuse what we demolish.'

Meanwhile, to avoid touching the existing fabric too much and to respond to the demands of creating highly controlled areas for storage and restoration of artworks, the architects worked with a 'box within a box' concept. Nelissen says: 'This, and separation from the general area, manages sensitive pieces that need special climate control.'

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The archive depot and restoration ateliers are indeed given a rare spotlight (although Rotterdam has been pioneering in this realm, with the Boijmans Depot nearby too), with large glazed openings offering views in for visitors to enjoy previously unseen areas, such as the restoration labs. This occupies two entire floors in the museum, which spans eight public levels in total, including the ground floor with its shop, library, café and event areas, offices, three floors of permanent and temporary exhibitions, and the two archive ones (levels four and five). The restaurant sits at the top of this sequence, offering long views of Rotterdam, its river and the new port in the distance.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘We want to show that photography is not just images on a wall but heritage’ Martijn van den Broek, head of collections

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The Fotomuseum opens with a permanent display on Dutch photography and a show dedicated to the city of Rotterdam, as well as two temporary exhibitions. The institution's collection is broad and diverse, and many of its treasures have never been seen by the public. This, the museum team vows, is about to change.

'We want to show that photography is not just images on a wall but heritage,' explains Martijn van den Broek, head of collections. He highlights how rare it is for a museum to plan its depot at its heart in this way, as well as include its art storage among its main exhibitions.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The museum has been designed in a way that allows visitors – and the displays – to breathe, offering flexibility to the curators as they plan their shows. There are large/expanded and small/compressed spaces; 'hidden' seating corners to be discovered; and nooks that invite a break to rest. Both the building design itself and the exhibition set-ups within it give agency to the visitor, offering different routes and choices.

This makes what could have been a stiff and unwieldy warehouse structure relatively light and transparent, but also unexpected and quirky – and all this without losing its utilitarian character: a heavy-duty old port's working building, now refreshed and embracing its city’s character with zest, reimagined as a cultural destination.

(Image credit: Iwan Baan)

The Netherlands Fotomuseum opens on 7 February 2026, Brede Hilledijk 95, 3072 KD Rotterdam, Netherlands

nederlandsfotomuseum.nl