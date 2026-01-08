Ever since the V&A East Storehouse opened in May 2025, it has become the centre of our cultural lives. A museum like no other, it was conceived by architects DS+R to house some of the V&A’s vast collection, and has been designed as a series of ‘floating’ floors, with each level featuring a central viewing gallery alongside many more, less accessible but still visible, shelving areas. The rigid formality of more traditional museums was abandoned in favour of a visually overwhelming staging (and we say this in the best possible way).

In September 2025, the V&A doubled down on this mammoth feat with the opening of the David Bowie Centre, where the late artist’s personal collection of costumes, musical instruments and general memorabilia has now found a permanent home (it includes fan-made objects, too, further highlighting the new museum’s ultra-democratic calling).

