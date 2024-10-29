Ethiopia’s Africa Hall, a lesser-known modernist gem, has been restored to its former glory

Few might be familiar with the specifics of Africa Hall's architecture outside of academic circles, field experts and locals. Yet the landmark in the heart of the capital of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia is a piece of modernist architecture history; and it has just been restored by Australian architecture firm Architectus Conrad Gargett through a United Nations project that aimed to revitalise the monument.

Take a tour of the revitalised Africa Hall

Africa Hall was originally created in 1961, designed by architect Arturo Mezzèdimi and conceived as a meeting place for African nation states and the headquarters for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). It was a gift from Emperor Haile Selassie I and has been widely used for conferences and many events that shaped the continent in the second half of the 20th century.

Awarded the commission for the building's revitalisation in 2013, Architectus Conrad Gargett embarked on the refresh. Project leads principal David Gole and project architect Simon Boundy worked supported by a dedicated team of Australian and Ethiopian architects and consultants, and the structure's re-inauguration took place on 21 October 2024.

'We feel incredibly honoured and privileged to have given new life to this highly significant modern heritage building, ensuring it is valued and used by future generations,' said Gole. 'The project presented a significant opportunity to reopen the building to the public and provide an engaging visitor experience through sharing the story of Africa Hall and its important role in shaping modern African history.

'The renovation was truly holistic and unique in that it encompassed all aspects of the building considered as a total work of art – a Gesamtkunstwerk – a composition of elements where architecture, interiors, integrated artworks, furniture and landscape setting were all designed in unison as one.'

The project included the restoration of Africa Hall's integrated artworks, which feature a hero, 150-sq-m stained-glass artwork by internationally renowned Ethiopian artist Afewerk Tekle, and the 40m-long mural by celebrated Italian painter Nenne Sanguineti Poggi. Over 500 bespoke original furniture pieces, which were custom-designed by Mezzèdimi for Africa Hall, were also restored and placed back in their original location within the building.

