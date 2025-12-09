Edra’s wintry marvel of a chair heralds the 2026 Olympics

Edra Grinza chair by Estudio Campana
‘Grinza White’ is a limited-edition chair, hand-crafted in white eco-fur, and released as part of Edra’s design of Casa Italia spaces for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
(Image credit: Pietro Savorelli)
Over the years, Italian furniture company Edra has been a recurring partner of its country’s Olympic team, creating and furnishing spaces for Casa Italia, the Italian National Olympic Committee's (CONI) central hub for athletes and guests. A showcase of national excellence, the hub has been conceived with Edra's furniture at the Summer Olympics in Rio (2016), Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024), and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (2018).

For the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Edra once again sets up Casa Italia, within various locations, including Triennale Milano, and with the theme of 'Muse'.

Casa Italia at Triennale Milano for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026

Edra Casa Italia Milano Cortina 2026

‘Pack’ sofa, complete with polar bear, by Francesco Binfaré

(Image credit: Courtesy Edra)

Edra's vision for Casa Italia develops over three spaces: museum Triennale Milano; art gallery and auction house Galleria Farsetti Arte in Cortina d'Ampezzo; and sports and wellness centre Aquagranda Livigno), each expressing an interpretation of this year's theme through elegant, rigorously made and creatively designed pieces.

For the occasion, Edra has created a new edition of Estudio Campana's ‘Grinza’ chair. The ‘Grinza White’ is a limited-edition, hand-crafted in white eco-fur. 'The lightweight, soft, pure-white material evokes the softness of snow and translates it into a warm, enveloping sense of comfort,' says Edra in a note introducing the new design.

Edra Grinza chair by Estudio Campana

(Image credit: Pietro Savorelli)

Edra Grinza chair by Estudio Campana

(Image credit: Pietro Savorelli)

The spaces created by Edra also include the ‘Pack’ sofa by Francesco Binfaré, featuring a polar bear perched on an iceberg, while a bunch of Masanori Umeda's ‘Gestuen’ floral chairs take over Triennale Milano like a bouquet of design.

'In sport we recognise the strong values that have always inspired our company: passion in first place, but also the daily discipline of doing our work, and the will to believe in it,' says Edra president, Monica Mazzei. 'This year, again, Edra is alongside CONI bearing witness, with its collection, to an Italian excellence born of the desire to always push further, in a healthy global competition.'

Edra Casa Italia Milano Cortina 2026

Masanori Umeda's ‘Gestuen’ floral chairs

(Image credit: Courtesy Edra)

Edra Casa Italia Milano Cortina 2026

‘Pack’ sofa

(Image credit: Courtesy Edra)

Edra Casa Italia Milano Cortina 2026

‘Ginza White’ takes its place among other Edra furnishings

(Image credit: Courtesy Edra)
