Edra’s wintry marvel of a chair heralds the 2026 Olympics
Edra unveils a snow-white, special-edition chair by Estudio Campana to mark the upcoming Winter Olympics, as part of its ‘Casa Italia’ showcase of Italian excellence for the event
Over the years, Italian furniture company Edra has been a recurring partner of its country’s Olympic team, creating and furnishing spaces for Casa Italia, the Italian National Olympic Committee's (CONI) central hub for athletes and guests. A showcase of national excellence, the hub has been conceived with Edra's furniture at the Summer Olympics in Rio (2016), Tokyo (2021) and Paris (2024), and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (2018).
For the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Edra once again sets up Casa Italia, within various locations, including Triennale Milano, and with the theme of 'Muse'.
Casa Italia at Triennale Milano for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics 2026
Edra's vision for Casa Italia develops over three spaces: museum Triennale Milano; art gallery and auction house Galleria Farsetti Arte in Cortina d'Ampezzo; and sports and wellness centre Aquagranda Livigno), each expressing an interpretation of this year's theme through elegant, rigorously made and creatively designed pieces.
For the occasion, Edra has created a new edition of Estudio Campana's ‘Grinza’ chair. The ‘Grinza White’ is a limited-edition, hand-crafted in white eco-fur. 'The lightweight, soft, pure-white material evokes the softness of snow and translates it into a warm, enveloping sense of comfort,' says Edra in a note introducing the new design.
The spaces created by Edra also include the ‘Pack’ sofa by Francesco Binfaré, featuring a polar bear perched on an iceberg, while a bunch of Masanori Umeda's ‘Gestuen’ floral chairs take over Triennale Milano like a bouquet of design.
'In sport we recognise the strong values that have always inspired our company: passion in first place, but also the daily discipline of doing our work, and the will to believe in it,' says Edra president, Monica Mazzei. 'This year, again, Edra is alongside CONI bearing witness, with its collection, to an Italian excellence born of the desire to always push further, in a healthy global competition.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
In South Wales, a remote coastal farmhouse flaunts its modern revamp, primed for hosting
A farmhouse perched on the Gower Peninsula, Delfyd Farm reveals its ground-floor refresh by architecture studio Rural Office, which created a cosy home with breathtaking views
-
How to brush your teeth like Rick Owens
The Dark Prince of Fashion collaborates with oral care brand Selahatin to create a toothpaste, mouthwash, mouth spray, and toothbrush. ‘You don’t need to have many things, but the essential things should be made special,’ says Owens
-
Remembering Robert A.M. Stern, an architect who discovered possibility in the past
It's easy to dismiss the late architect as a traditionalist. But Stern was, in fact, a design rebel whose buildings were as distinctly grand and buttoned-up as his chalk-striped suits
-
The Campana Brothers unveil dramatic prototypes for their first solo US show
-
The Barking Bathhouse by Something & Son, London