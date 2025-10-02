The 2026 Winter Olympics Village is complete. Take a look inside

Ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics taking place in Northern Italy from 6-22 February, the athletes’ village has been completed (a full 30 days ahead of schedule). After 30 months of preparation and development, Coima, Italy’s leading real estate investor and developer, has passed the project baton over to Milano Cortina Foundation, which will take over final preparations ahead of next year’s games.

(Image credit: Alberto Fanelli)

Tour the 2026 Winter Olympics Village

The new Olympic Village Plaza was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), and is based in Porta Romana. The project comprises six new-build residential buildings. In addition to this, two historic structures – the former Squadra Rialzo locomotive workshop and the Basilico building – have also been transformed into residences.

The courtyard between Buildings E and F, looking east (Image credit: Donato Di Bello)

SOM was inspired by Milan’s storied architecture, coupled with sustainable architecture and design considerations. Using a modular framework and prefabricated façade panels, the architects significantly reduced embodied carbon throughout their project.

Olympic Village. The Basilico Building, northern façade (Image credit: Donato Di Bello)

Inside the Olympic Village, a commercial and community space on the ground level references Italy’s social, urban spaces. Terraces, vertical gardens and courtyards also act as hubs for gathering. There are outdoor areas that can double as study rooms in the future, as the design took into account futureproofing and the buildings' transformation after the Games. There is scope to make this Italy’s largest affordable student housing development, with a 1,700-bed accommodation planned to be completed ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

Olympic Village. The Basilico Building (Image credit: Donato Di Bello)

The area was conceived to act as a neighbourhood square, due to its proximity to shops, bars, restaurants and cafés, alongside farmers’ markets in the wider district. The new development also features 40,000 sq m of community spaces, comprising green areas, and three sports courts for basketball and padel.

Olympic Village – athletes' room (Image credit: COIMA)

‘Completing the Olympic Village in just 30 months – and delivering it 30 days ahead of schedule – is already a victory for Italy as we prepare for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games,’ says Manfredi Catella, founder and ceo of Coima SGR.

(Image credit: COIMA)

‘The Village sets a new global benchmark for sustainability, not only through its low environmental impact but also through its enduring legacy. This project is also the cornerstone of the wider Scalo Romana regeneration, transforming a historic transport hub into a vibrant, resilient community for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their passion and energy to this project, which we dedicate to the athletes and students who will be the first to call this new neighbourhood home.’

