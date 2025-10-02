The 2026 Winter Olympics Village is complete. Take a look inside
Ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, taking place in Milan in February, the new Olympic Village Plaza is set to be a bustling community hub, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Ahead of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics taking place in Northern Italy from 6-22 February, the athletes’ village has been completed (a full 30 days ahead of schedule). After 30 months of preparation and development, Coima, Italy’s leading real estate investor and developer, has passed the project baton over to Milano Cortina Foundation, which will take over final preparations ahead of next year’s games.
Tour the 2026 Winter Olympics Village
The new Olympic Village Plaza was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), and is based in Porta Romana. The project comprises six new-build residential buildings. In addition to this, two historic structures – the former Squadra Rialzo locomotive workshop and the Basilico building – have also been transformed into residences.
SOM was inspired by Milan’s storied architecture, coupled with sustainable architecture and design considerations. Using a modular framework and prefabricated façade panels, the architects significantly reduced embodied carbon throughout their project.
Inside the Olympic Village, a commercial and community space on the ground level references Italy’s social, urban spaces. Terraces, vertical gardens and courtyards also act as hubs for gathering. There are outdoor areas that can double as study rooms in the future, as the design took into account futureproofing and the buildings' transformation after the Games. There is scope to make this Italy’s largest affordable student housing development, with a 1,700-bed accommodation planned to be completed ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.
The area was conceived to act as a neighbourhood square, due to its proximity to shops, bars, restaurants and cafés, alongside farmers’ markets in the wider district. The new development also features 40,000 sq m of community spaces, comprising green areas, and three sports courts for basketball and padel.
‘Completing the Olympic Village in just 30 months – and delivering it 30 days ahead of schedule – is already a victory for Italy as we prepare for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games,’ says Manfredi Catella, founder and ceo of Coima SGR.
‘The Village sets a new global benchmark for sustainability, not only through its low environmental impact but also through its enduring legacy. This project is also the cornerstone of the wider Scalo Romana regeneration, transforming a historic transport hub into a vibrant, resilient community for generations to come. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed their passion and energy to this project, which we dedicate to the athletes and students who will be the first to call this new neighbourhood home.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
