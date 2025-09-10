Anish Kapoor designs Naples station as a reflection of ‘what it really means to go underground’
A new Naples station by artist Anish Kapoor blends art and architecture, while creating an important piece of infrastructure for the southern Italian city
Designed by artist Anish Kapoor, a new Naples station blends art and architecture, poised and somewhat mysterious – a functional piece of sculpture. Officially titled the Monte Sant’Angelo Subway Station, the striking new piece of infrastructure in the southern Italian city is set to be formally inaugurated tomorrow (11 September 2025) by the president of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca and EAV president Umberto De Gregorio.
Tour Anish Kapoor’s new Naples station
The project is part of a wider urban and cultural regeneration scheme in the Traiano district of Naples. Not too far away, EMBT, the Barcelona-based architecture studio of Benedetta Tagliabue, recently designed a spectacular timber-framed new subway and train station, Centro Direzionale di Napoli, which opened in 2024.
It is part of a series of new stations for the metropolitan train line that were commissioned in 2004, using the triptych ‘art, architecture and archaeology’ as its motto and including works by Foster + Partners, Massimiliano Fuksas, Álvaro Siza, Dominique Perault, and Karim Rashid.
With Kapoor's project, the design signals strongly a similar desire for a harmonious symbiosis of architecture and art. While, of course, the project is a working building, it also confidently showcases the artist's explorations, which have resulted in world-famous pieces such as Cloud Gate in Chicago.
The new station is clad in weathering steel and features two entrances – each distinct in its look, one smooth and clean-cut, and the other swelling from the ground, hinting at an abstract 'bodily organism'.
Kapoor, referencing three key elements as his starting points – ‘the mythological object, the body and the void’ – and tying the design firmly to its site, said: ‘In the city of Mount Vesuvius and Dante’s mythical entrance to the Inferno, I found it important to try and deal with what it really means to go underground.’
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
A limited-edition retro Boombox from a cult Japanese band is the ultimate musical merch
Rock band Zutomayo has teamed up with electronics firm Orion to make a branded Boombox that'll cover all sonic bases and audio formats
-
On the road again with two new monographs focusing on the art and architecture of transit
Fuel Publishing has released Trucks and Tuks and 226 Garages and Service Stations, two monographs charting intriguingly different aspects of automotive culture
-
Balenciaga’s triumphant return to fragrance looks back to the house’s roots – and a forgotten 1947 bottle
The new collection of ten fragrances is a meticulous ode to the house’s history, beginning with a rare 1947 bottle of ‘Le Dix’, thought to be the only one in existence
-
‘Landscape architecture is the queen of science’: Emanuele Coccia in conversation with Bas Smets
Italian philosopher Emanuele Coccia meets Belgian landscape architect Bas Smets to discuss nature, cities and ‘biospheric thinking’
-
This historic Sicilian house cost one euro. Go inside its transformation
Palermo-based firm Didea teamed up with AirBNB to reimagine the once-dilapidated property in vibrant colour blocks
-
A guide to Renzo Piano’s magic touch for balancing scale and craft in architecture
Prolific and innovative, Renzo Piano has earned a place among the 20th century's most important architects; we delve into his life and career in this ultimate guide to his work
-
How was Carlo Ratti’s ‘Intelligens’? Wallpaper* editors discuss the 19th Venice Biennale
Having visited ‘Intelligens’, the 19th Venice Biennale's main show by curator Carlo Ratti, the Wallpaper* editors discuss what they saw at the world's biggest global architecture festival
-
Discover architect Ico Parisi’s modernist sanctuaries on the banks of Lake Como
A string of sculptural sanctuaries by architect Ico Parisi on the banks of Lake Como helped cement the area as the heartland of Italian modernism; we explore his work in an article from the Wallpaper* archives
-
Explore this new Lake Como villa and its powerful, cinematic views
A Lake Como villa by Tuckey Design Studio celebrates the history of its site and references the surrounding landscape through materiality
-
2026 Olympic and Paralympic Torches: in Carlo Ratti's minimalism ‘the flame is the protagonist’
The 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Torches for the upcoming Milano Cortina Games have been revealed, designed by architect Carlo Ratti to highlight the Olympic flame
-
Anni Albers' weaving magic offers a delightful 2-in-1 modernist showcase in Milan
A Milan Design Week showcase of Anni Albers’ weaving work, brought to life by Dedar with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, brings visitors to modernist icon, the BBPR-designed Torre Velasca