Álvaro Siza’s new monograph through the lens of Duccio Malagamba is impactful and immersive
Álvaro Siza and photographer Duccio Malagamba collaborate on a new monograph by Phaidon; ‘Before / After: Álvaro Siza Duccio Malagamba’ celebrates the Portuguese architect's work
The latest collaboration between Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza and Italian architectural photographer Duccio Malagamba is a hard-to-miss architecture book of pure aesthetic delight. Before / After: Álvaro Siza Duccio Malagamba is half the length of the authoritative Siza monograph Phaidon published in 2000 and limits itself to 20 projects from this architect’s 70 years of practice. However, its impact is much greater, supported by Malagamba’s expert imagery. The photographs are paired with Siza’s expressive concept sketches on every spread, which explains the subtitle of the book (Siza loosely stands for 'before', and Malagamba for 'after').
The production is handsome and of manageable size; the layout is spacious, giving each building room to breathe. It’s hard to convey the sensual experience of architecture in a book, especially when it’s as visually reductivist as Siza’s, but these pictures capture the qualities of light and space, subtleties of form and refinement of detail.
Flick through the Alvaro Siza monograph, created in collaboration with photographer Duccio Malagamba
At age 91, Siza is still pursuing a solitary path. He shuns all excess in favour of refined minimalist architecture. His work is rooted in the land and takes its cues from the rural Portuguese vernacular of frugal whitewashed cubes – comparable to the Mediterranean villages that inspired Le Corbusier in his early years.
But unlike that master modernist, who switched from Purism to Brutalism, and from white stucco to raw concrete, mid-career, Siza has continued to explore the potential of pure white forms throughout his, while employing different materials wherever appropriate.
Most of these images were taken right after the buildings were completed and occupied, but before the interiors got cluttered. Malagamba recalls that his 40-year love affair with the architect’s vision began when he and his girlfriend chanced upon the ocean swimming pools of Leca da Palmeira. His images show the buildings when they were, to quote Colette, 'fraiche comme la naissance du monde' (fresh like the birth of the world).
Thus, we are spared the lamentable spectacle of neglected masterpieces, notably the Ibere Camargo Foundation in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre. Siza deplores the decline of craft in construction and his fondness for white stucco presents a challenge in a damp climate. Much of his work requires constant maintenance, and the meticulous care the architect invested in these projects has to be matched by the owners.
This survey should spur everyone to experience the work, up close and personal – strolling through the Serralves Foundation galleries, savouring the play of light within the Marco de Canaveses church, or sitting in the Boa Vista tea house as the late afternoon sun streams in through the retractable windows. I recall the shock of delight in finding the SAAL Bouca social housing to be in good shape – a project begun under a short-lived communist administration in the early 1970s and completed at the residents’ urging 30 years later.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
These were memorable encounters with architecture distilled to its essence and they are all relatively easily accessible, for Siza has done much of his best work in and around his home base of Porto. That should whet your appetite for a more extensive pilgrimage, exploring his oeuvre further afield, found all over Europe and in Korea.
Before / After: Álvaro Siza Duccio Malagamba, £79.95 from phaidon.com; also available from Amazon
Michael Webb Hon. AIA/LA has authored 30 books on architecture and design, most recently California Houses: Creativity in Context; Architects’ Houses; and Building Community: New Apartment Architecture, while editing and contributing essays to a score of monographs. He is also a regular contributor to leading journals in the United States, Asia and Europe. Growing up in London, he was an editor at The Times and Country Life, before moving to the US, where he directed film programmes for the American Film Institute and curated a Smithsonian exhibition on the history of the American cinema. He now lives in Los Angeles in the Richard Neutra apartment that was once home to Charles and Ray Eames.
-
Paul Preciado on his Orlando film: 'There is no trans question'
Paul Preciado interprets Virginia Woolf’s work in 'Orlando, My Political Biography'
By Sam Moore Published
-
Valencia House by Padovani Arquitetos cuts a striking figure in the Brazilian landscape
Valencia House is a sprawling new holiday retreat in the hills outside São Paulo that mixes the timeless forms of Brazilian modernism with expansive guest facilities
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Air Play Moon Safari’ is an audio-visual, retro-futuristic experience
As the ‘Air Play Moon Safari’ tour is in full force across Europe, the USA and Mexico for the rest of 2024, we explore the design of the French band's White Box stage
By Simon Mills Published
-
Marcio Kogan’s Studio MK27 celebrated in this new monograph from Rizzoli
‘The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action’ is a richly illustrated journey through the evolution of this famed Brazilian architecture studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Interior sculptor’ Christophe Gevers’ oeuvre is celebrated in new book
‘Christophe Gevers’ is a sleek monograph dedicated to the Belgian's life work as an interior architect, designer, sculptor and inventor, with unseen photography by Jean-Pierre Gabriel
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Flick through ‘Brutal Wales’, a book celebrating concrete architecture
‘Brutal Wales’ book zooms into a selection of concrete Welsh architecture treasures through the lens of photographer Simon Phipps
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Architecture books to inspire shelf love
Here at Wallpaper*, we’ve got architecture books piling up; among them, these are the photographic tomes, architects’ monographs and limited editions that we couldn’t resist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pioneering modernist Henry Kulka's life and career tracked in limited-edition monograph
Czech-New Zealand architect Henry Kulka, a man who spread modernist ideals half way around the world, is celebrated in Giles Reid and Mary Gaudin’s richly illustrated monograph
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nordic architecture explored in Share, a book about contemporary building
Discussions about Nordic architecture and contemporary practice meet in a new book by Artifice, Share: Conversations about Contemporary Architecture – The Nordic Countries
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London Feeds Itself: we are hungry for Open City's book on food and architecture
London Feeds Itself, a new book by Open City, is a scrumptious offering that connects food culture and architecture
By Nick Compton Last updated
-
The Sustainable City chronicles London’s eco design innovation
Urban areas provide the best environment for ultra-low-impact living; that's the premise of Harriet Thorpe’s new book, The Sustainable City, which brings together the architecture that's shaping London’s quiet green revolution
By Jonathan Bell Last updated