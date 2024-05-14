Dive into these new architecture books: Spring 2024's reading

There's lots to read about this month, as our selection of new architecture books for Spring 2024 offers something for everyone - from explorations of materials and unbuilt architecture to architecture monographs and current trends. Modernist classics rub shoulders with contemporary marvels in this compilation that will keep you busy and interested.

The finest new architecture books for Spring 2024

Brutalist Plants (Hoxton Mini Press)

(Image credit: pp1 / Shuterstock)

‘Brutalist Plants’ offers an immersive selection of visuals that captures the very best of the new-ish trend of 'eco-brutalism'. Coming from humble beginnings - an Instagram account which gained rapid traction from followers who were attracted to its bold juxtaposition of concrete greys and leafy greens - the book, authored by Olivia Broome, explores the texture-rich movement that focuses on brutalist architecture that has been - to varying degrees - embraced by flora.

California Houses: Creativity in Context (Thames & Hudson)

(Image credit: Joe Fletcher)

The author of 'California Houses: Creativity in Context', Wallpaper* occasional contributor Michael Webb, explores the homes that epitomise the pioneering thinking and expressive nature of domestic architecture in the State's context. The tome delves into the typology through the presentation of 36 houses, from Hollywood Modernism to contemporary sustainable architecture examples.

Concrete Architecture

(Image credit: Phaidon)

Concrete Architecture surveys more than a century’s worth of the world’s most influential buildings using the much-used construction material - from brutalist memorials to sculptural apartment blocks. The meaty tome includes examples from across the globe, spanning the material’s earliest usage right up to the present day. Some of the best-known architects of the modern era shaped their reputations in concrete; it remains the preeminent component of infrastructure projects around the world.

The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action

(Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

'The Architecture of Studio MK27. Lights, camera, action' may first catch your attention for its jaw-dropping array of the Brazilian practice's inspiring private homes; but it will retain it, for its founder Marcio Kogan's captivating journey and way of thinking that bridges architecture and film, highlighting the buildings' experiential side. The book is the first monograph on the studio's work and presents a strong selection of recent projects, along with an overview of the five key elements that go into Studio MK27’s approach. These are each helmed by a different writer, including architects Gabriel Kogan and Filippo Bricolo, Wallpaper’s own Ellie Stathaki, regular contributor Scott Mitchem and dezeen’s Amy Frearson.

London Estates: Modernist Council Housing 1946-1981

(Image credit: Thaddeus Zupančič / FUEL)

With 'London Estates: Modernist Council Housing 1946-1981,' author and photographer Thaddeus Zupančič isn’t claiming to make a comprehensive study of every example of the capital’s extensive post-war, modernist architecture housing. Instead, he is seeking out the best, the blighted and the occasionally overlooked housing schemes in a deeply political book about residential architecture. In doing so, he has assembled an important record.

Atlas of Never Built Architecture (Phaidon)

(Image credit: Phaidon)

Phaidon's 'Atlas of Never Built Architecture', authored by Sam Lubell and Greg Goldin, is a valuable survey of a fascinating alternative history of the buildings that never were, grand plans that failed to get off the drawing board, due to politics, money, or a straightforward lack of any realistic chance for construction.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Louis I. Kahn: The Last Notebook (Lars Müller)

(Image credit: Courtesy of University of Pennsylvania Archives)

The latest Louis Kahn-themed book, 'The Last Notebook', launched at Milan Design Week this year, is a fascinating insight into the great modernist architecture master's thoughts and processes. It is the exact reproduction of the architect’s final notebook, showing his early sketches of Four Freedoms Park, interiors and drawings of furniture, notes to himself, and a draft for an acceptance speech. ‘My dream for this book is that it not be a very precious thing, but something where you can see him as a person and not some kind of architectural idol that's on a pedestal,’ says Sue Ann Kahn. ‘And then I hope you are inspired to use the blank pages to make your own drawings, write your own thoughts.’

Christophe Gevers (Jean-Pierre Gabriel)

(Image credit: Jean-Pierre Gabriel)

Christoph Gevers may feel less familiar to wider audiences than other figures in 20th-century and modernist architecture; but now, this new monograph dedicated to his portfolio, curated and photographed by Jean-Pierre Gabriel, puts a spotlight to his oeuvre. The Belgian designer (1928-2007) has been celebrated among his peers for his intricate craftsmanship, architecture and interiors, and this book explains just why.