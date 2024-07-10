2024 RIBA National Awards: browse the list of worthy winners

The 2024 RIBA National Awards have been announced, comprising 26 projects across the UK

RIBA National Awards House on Redbrae Farm
(Image credit: McGonigle McGrath)
Jump to category:
By
published

The 2024 RIBA National Awards have been announced, revealing 26 projects that have received this year's gong. The schemes, located up and down the UK and spanning a wealth of scales, typologies and styles, range from an urban masterplan (King’s Cross) and a new transport network (The Elizabeth Line), to a house in the Cornish landscape (Farmworker’s House) and a repurposed dairy farm (Wraxall Yard).

Celebrating the year's finest new architecture, the awards touch upon themes of restoration and adaptation of existing structures; and materials and construction, in particular involving examples with a sustainable architecture twist.

'The sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects. This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs,' says RIBA president Muyiwa Oki.

2024 RIBA National Awards: the list of 26 winners

West Midlands

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings_Daniel Hopkinson_ORIGINAL_5

(Image credit: Daniel Hopkinson)

This refurbishment of a historic structure into a new leisure destination was led by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

South

New Temple Complex

New Temple Complex_Rory Gardiner_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

A domed temple boasts an impressive arrival sequence that leads from secular to ritual spaces, designed by James Gorst Architects.

Yorkshire

Park Hill Phase 2

Park Hill Phase 2_Tim Crocker_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Tim Crocker)

The ongoing regeneration of the much-discussed Grade II*-listed, brutalist estate has completed its second phase, courtesy of Mikhail Riches.

London

Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station Phase Two_John Sturrock_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: John Sturrock)

The restoration and transformation of an architectural landmark Battersea Power Station on the banks of the River Thames was a key recent London project by WilkinsonEyre.

Bradbury Works

Bradbury Works_French and Tye_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: French and Tye)

Bradbury Works is the refurbishment and extension of an existing affordable workspace building by [Y/N] Studio.

King's Cross Masterplan

King's Cross Masterplan_John Sturrock_ORIGINAL_4

(Image credit: John Sturrock)

This pioneering masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates set a new bar in city-making – King's Cross has been a contemporary exemplar of its typology.

National Portrait Gallery

National Portrait Gallery_Jim Stephenson_ORIGINAL_4

(Image credit: Jim Stephenson)

A significant transformation by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell revitalised the historic spaces of the National Portrait Gallery in central London.

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station_Morley von Sternberg_ORIGINAL_2

(Image credit: Morley von Sternberg)

A welcome and much-needed addition to London's transport network, the Elizabeth Line Paddington Station by Weston Williamson + Partners is bright and airy.

Royal Academy of Dance

Royal Academy of Dance_Felix Koch_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Felix Koch)

The RAD’s new home on the ground floor of a new residential tower was designed by Takero Shimazaki Architects with Atomik Architecture.

Six Columns

Six Columns_Building Narratives_ORIGINAL_4

(Image credit: Building Narratives)

Six Columns is a considered Crystal Palace house designed as a family home by 31/44.

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel_Nick Kane_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

A complex project, the Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel is a six-storey building that provides the church and school with a new community hall and sanctuary by Henley Halebrown.

The Black and White Building

The Black & White Building_The Office Group_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: The Office Group)

The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton is a pioneering project out of wood and the tallest engineered timber office building in central London.

The Elizabeth Line

The Elizabeth line_Hufton + Crow_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

The Elizabeth Line is easily the most significant contribution to London’s transportation network in over 20 years – courtesy of Atkins, Grimshaw, GIA Equation and Maynard.

The Arbour

The Arbour_Chris Wharton_ORIGINAL_4

(Image credit: Chris Wharton)

The Arbour in the heart of Walthamstow Village is a set of ten homes on a constrained backland, brownfield site and was designed by Boehm Lynas and GS8.

Chowdhury Walk

Chowdhury Walk_Rory Gardiner_ORIGINAL_2

(Image credit: Rory Gardiner)

Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike is a development that repurposes under-used Hackney Council land to create new council homes for the community.

South west and Wessex:

Wraxall Yard

Wraxall Yard

(Image credit: Lorenzo Zandri)

A sensitively restored dairy farm offering inclusive holiday accommodation, a community space, and educational smallholding, Wraxall Yard was created by Clementine Blakemore Architects.

Bath Abbey Footprint Project

Bath Abbey Footprint Project_Hufton + Crow_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Hufton + Crow)

Repair, conservation work and much-needed new facilities at the centre of the Unesco City of Bath were at the heart of this brief, executed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with a multidisciplinary team.

Farmworker's House

Farmworker's House_Jason Orton_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: Jason Orton)

The single-storey courtyard Farmworker's House is considerate of the surrounding rural landscape and was designed by Hugh Strange Architects.

North East

Auckland Castle, Tower and Faith Museum

Auckland Castle, Tower and Faith Museum

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

A series of urban and historic interventions for the restoration of a 900-year-old Grade I-listed Castle resulted in the new Auckland Castle, Tower and Faith Museum by Níall McLaughlin Architects.

East Midlands

Alfreton Park Community Special School

Alfreton Park Community Special School_Kilian O'Sullivan_ORIGINAL_4

(Image credit: Kilian O'Sullivan)

Alfreton Park Community Special School was designed by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture for pupils aged three to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities.

East

Dining Hall, Homerton College, Cambridge

Dining Hall, Homerton College, Cambridge_Jim Stephenson_ORIGINAL_2

(Image credit: Jim Stephenson)

The new Dining Hall at Homerton College in Cambridge has become the focal point in the student community's social and cultural life, thanks to its clever design by Feilden Fowles.

WongAvery Gallery

WongAvery Gallery_Nick Kane_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

A new music practice and performance space for Trinity Hall, Cambridge, WongAvery Galler was crafted by Níall McLaughlin Architects.

Beechwood Village

Beechwood Village_Nick Kane_ORIGINAL_3

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

The co-designed modular, contemporary neighbourhood of Beechwood Village is the work of Pollard Thomas Edwards and Outerspace.

Royal Incorporation Architects Scotland

The Fruitmarket Gallery

01 Reiach and Hall Architects - The Fruitmarket Gallery (c) Ruth Clark

(Image credit: Ruth Clark)

The much-loved Edinburgh gallery has been reinvented and enlarged by Reiach and Hall Architects; welcome to the new Fruitmarket Gallery.

North Gate Social Housing

PagePark-North Gate

(Image credit: Nick Kane)

The North Gate urban social housing scheme has been designed by Page\Park architects to suit the needs of older residents.

RSUA

House on Redbrae Farm

House on Redbrae Farm_McGonigle McGrath_ORIGINAL_1

(Image credit: McGonigle McGrath)

A rural dwelling that is both local and foreign, traditional and modern, House on Redbrae Farm was designed by McGonigle McGrath.

architecture.com

Topics
Riba Architecture Awards
Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸