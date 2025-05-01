Wild sauna, anyone? The ultimate guide to exploring deep heat in the UK outdoors
‘Wild Sauna’, a new book exploring the finest outdoor establishments for the ultimate deep-heat experience in the UK, has hit the shelves; we find out more about the growing trend
Wild Sauna, a newly published book, explores the power of deep heat as it takes on a whole new dimension when experienced in the great outdoors. It’s the perfect guide for those keen to sample the wellness trend. Written by sauna expert, genre enthusiast and Wallpaper* contributor Emma O'Kelly, the publication contains more than 100 sauna sites and serves as an invitation to immerse yourself in the UK's burgeoning scene and its well-established health benefits. We caught up with the author for a deep dive into the culture of heat.
Your guide to the finest 'Wild Sauna' experiences in Britain
Wallpaper*: Why wild? What are the benefits of having a 'wild' sauna as opposed to a regular one?
Emma O'Kelly: Often honed out of horseboxes or trailers, wild saunas are novel sanctuaries. Many perch, sometimes literally, on Britain’s untamed fringes, battling unpredictable elements to offer up a healthy hit of outdoors and an exhilarating blast of hot and cold – with the latter coming from sea, lake, river, ice bath or outdoor shower. They are not smelly hotboxes tucked away in a forgotten corner of a gym, with signs saying things like ‘Don’t pour water on the rocks’. They’re not add-ons to costly spas, where guests in fluffy robes and disposable slippers sip prosecco. And they’re not spaces where bathers with gadgets ‘optimise’ their sweating and track their heart rates.
W*: Can you tell us about one of your standout wild sauna experiences?
EOK: When I was researching this book, I travelled all over the UK and visited almost 100 saunas. The day after mid-summer, I arrived at Olla Hiki, a mobile sauna perched on a cliff above Watergate Bay in Cornwall. It was pouring with rain, the wind was howling, and the tiny sauna was shaking. Our host, Sarah, had invited sauna masters Molly and Sam to perform a special ritual. They whisked us with leaf branches, doused us in seaweed, and gave us honey masks and salt scrubs made with foraged products. I arrived late and stressed and had to strip off in the sheeting rain, but by the time I left, I felt born again. As we left, a sliver of sun appeared on the horizon; it was symbolic of the whole experience.
W*: Do you have a favourite sauna from the book? What's on your list to go back to?
EOK: Blessed with beautiful beaches and wild nature, Scotland’s sauna scene is booming. There are so many that I would like to visit, especially on the islands. For me, as a Londoner, it’s about escaping into nature, so Wales and the South West too – in fact anywhere remote and wild tops my list.
W*: Where do you see sauna culture heading?
EOK: Its moving so fast it’s hard to keep up! When I started researching the book, I had 80 saunas on my list. By the time I finished writing, I had 189 in the book. And more are opening every day. Now the enthusiasm is there amongst every generation, it's about educating people as to what makes the best sauna experience to ensure its not just a passing trend but a healthy lifestyle option.
W*: What's in the movement's future?
EOK: Insiders hope that sauna will become a way of life rather like yoga or wild swimming. As people become aware of the health benefits and enjoy the way sweat bathing makes them feel, I think it will become embedded into our society, rather like it is in Finland. It’s also a tech-free zone where we can have a digital detox. We are just at the beginning.
Wild Sauna by Emma O'Kelly, £18.99 from wildthingspublishing.com
Also available from Amazon
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
