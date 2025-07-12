Shop the gloriously mad inner workings of Gary Card’s brain in London’s Soho
Set designer and artist Gary Card has taken over London's Plaster Store – expect chaos and some really good accessories
Gary Card is a master world builder, creating sets, installations and alternate realities for everyone from Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market, to Nike and Vivienne Westwood – and Wallpaper*. Now, he is bringing his gloriously playful vision to Soho with a takeover of London’s Plaster Store gallery.
Expect something ‘tactile, immersive and a little bit unhinged’ we are told before the opening, a promise Card wholeheartedly throws himself behind in a gloriously mad curation of vintage objects, books, fashion and trinkets, treading the (commonly) fine line between junk shop and art gallery. Highlights, from comics and zines from Breakdown Press and Ferry Gouw, to vintage Unified Goods and Jack Ashley pieces and 4FSB accessories, are drawn from the objects Card owns and has at his disposal. Upstairs, the juxtaposition continues with 12 busts. Part caricature, part weighty historical artefact, they flit between mediums in an enjoyable rejection of conventionality – ‘Think gonzo caricatures of my imaginary neighbours,’ says Card.
‘I like the challenge of creating something that people haven’t seen before, and I love having those opportunities arise even though they don’t come about often. But that’s the driver for me,’ adds Card. ‘When I’m sourcing ideas, I love Pinterest and I’m not ashamed to admit it! I could spend days on it, and their algorithm somehow totally understands me – it’s quite spooky. When I’m not online, something that’s a constant inspiration is stuff on the floor... my phone is full of photos of rubbish I see lying around. They make for interesting shapes which often translate into ideas around sculpture, installation, or material combinations. Those accidental compositions really appeal to me.’
Card, who has spent years creating for other brands, relishes the chance to bring his own vision to life, without compromise. ‘It’s quite vulnerable in that sense, as there’s a lot on show – but what’s real and what’s fake is up to the viewer to figure out.’
‘He is one of the best universe forgers and world builders out there,’ add Plaster’s Milo Astaire and Finn Constantine. ‘We want our audience to step inside Gary’s mind and be taken on a trip. Working with Gary for this moment was an easy decision, as he brings such unique creativity and visuals to everything he does.’
'Gathering Dust' at the Plaster Store, 20 Great Chapel St W1, until 23 August 2025, plastermagazine.com
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
