Naples Central Station boasts a wavy, wooden signature roof that is dramatic and sculptural
Naples Underground Central Station by Benedetta Tagliabue is a work of art that’s inviting and vibrant, matching its dynamic context
When the city of Naples embarked on a landmark infrastructure project to commission a series of new stations for its metropolitan train line in 2004, it used the triptych ‘art, architecture and archaeology’ as its motto and leading driving force. The Barcelona-based architecture studio of Benedetta Tagliabue, EMBT, undertook the design of the new subway and train station Centro Direzionale di Napoli, which was completed this autumn. (Tagliabue’s was one of several projects in this city-wide scheme, alongside works by Foster + Partners, Massimiliano Fuksas, Alvaro Siza, Domenique Perault, and Karim Rashid.)
Inside Naples underground Central Station
The station, beyond its ambitious brief and esteemed company, has another claim to fame; its main choice of material, timber. Based on an urban grid for Naples designed in the 1970s by Japanese architect Kenzo Tange, the new building is conceived to nod formally to the city’s volcanic terrain. Tange’s design included glazed high rises and a 1970s-style plaza, which were tempered by Tagliabue and her team’s undulating design to fit both Naples' urban condition and its 21st-century needs. The station, featuring a signature dramatic and sculptural wooden roof, is central to this redesign, which aims to breathe new life into an area that, while busy with life during the day, gets quieter after businesses close for the evening.
Centro Direzionale sits on the site of a former structure, little more than a simple staircase leading down to the existing underground lines. The roof’s strong timber presence (made entirely out of glued laminated – ‘glulam’ – timber and anchored to concrete columns through steel joints) now introduces a sense of nature into this densely built part of the city.
Tagliabue explains: ‘Wood was chosen for this project because of its versatility, sustainability, and the warmth it brings to urban spaces. It not only integrates harmoniously with the surrounding environment but also provides a timeless aesthetic that evolves beautifully over time. Working with wood in the Centro Direzionale di Napoli allowed us to create structures that are both innovative and inviting, making it an ideal material for this vibrant and dynamic setting.’
The final design is defined by a series of large glulam vaulted sections. The wavy shapes nod to other works by the Spanish studio, which often uses vaults and curves in its architecture, such as the Parish complex of San Giacomo in Ferrara and the Marazzi Group showroom in Milan. Meanwhile, the wooden beams and columns beneath evoke the feeling of ‘walking in the woods,’ the architect adds.
This way, this piece of urban infrastructure also becomes a pleasant, flowing, public plaza. Within it, a piece of art on the ceiling depicts a scene from an archaeological find from nearby Pompeii, adding an extra dimension to the city’s commitment to culture in the design of its new stations.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 September on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Inside our exclusive New York event with guest editor St. Vincent
To mark the launch of the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper* we threw a party at Dover Street Market – with a very special guest
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
London Fashion Week S/S 2025 highlights: Harry Styles-invested label S.S. Daley holds its first womenswear show
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss selects the best of London Fashion Week S/S 2025, which began this afternoon with the first womenswear show from S.S. Daley, attended by Harry Styles, who invested in the label earlier this year
By Jack Moss Published
-
A guide to the best fashion stores London has to offer
As London Fashion Week arrives in the British capital today (13 September 2024), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit London fashion stores – from big-name boutiques and classic department stores to the best in vintage, alongside the sleek and experimental
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘Carlo Scarpa: The Complete Buildings’ is an essential tour of the Italian master’s works
‘Carlo Scarpa: The Complete Buildings’ is the perfect book for architecture enthusiasts
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
New Aesop Milan store is a haven of beauty and tranquillity
The latest Aesop Milan store to open is a hub of wellness, beauty and tranquillity in the Italian metropolis
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A new water mirror casts a misty veil over ancient Roman baths
Architect Hannes Peer reveals a water mirror in Rome – an immersive architectural installation at the heart of the ancient Baths of Caracalla
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Giovanni Michelucci’s dramatic concrete church in the Italian Dolomites
Giovanni Michelucci’s concrete Church of Santa Maria Immacolata in the Italian Dolomites is a reverently uplifting memorial to the victims of a local disaster
By Jonathan Glancey Published
-
Milan’s 10 Corso Como revamp nods to the concept store’s industrial character
Milanese concept store 10 Corso Como unveils its new look by 2050+, a stripped-back design that nods to its 20th-century character
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Carlo Ratti announced curator of Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Carlo Ratti has been revealed as the Director of the Architecture Department at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025, with the specific task of curating the 19th International Architecture Exhibition
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Floating infinity pool by Herzog & De Meuron at Lake Como is largest of its kind
Herzog & de Meuron creates the largest floating infinity pool in the world for Mandarin Oriental in Lake Como
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Best of brutalist Italian architecture chronicled in new book
Brutalist Italian architecture enthusiasts and concrete completists will be spoilt for choice by Roberto Conte and Stefano Perego’s pictorial tour
By Jonathan Bell Published