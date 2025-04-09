Milan Design Week: ‘A Beat of Water’ highlights the power of the precious natural resource
‘A Beat of Water’ by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group and Roca zooms in on water and its power – from natural element to valuable resource, touching on sustainability and consumption
The power and richness of one of Earth's most important elements are celebrated in 'A Beat of Water', a site-specific installation designed by BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group and created with bathroom product specialist Roca. Set in Milan's Università Statale for the duration of Milan Design Week 2025, the piece captures water's mesmerising quality and immersive nature while raising awareness for its consumption and management.
'A Beat of Water': capturing one of Earth's most precious resources
The exhibit is a flowing, visually arresting, 14m-long and 3.5-high structure. Made of a total of 300m of galvanised steel pipes, this is an installation that plays with all the senses; featuring the continuous circulation of water, it invites visitors to sit and be embraced by the element's dynamic movement, vibration, steady rhythm and soft, calming sounds.
It also brings the 'back of house' to the fore, explains BIG founder Bjarke Ingels. '[When I started working on it] I thought, let's make something unexpected – a pavilion out of plumbing. It is about the hidden beauty of the everyday.'
The water used in the design travels in a closed-loop system, so there is no wastage – which also highlights the need for sustainable treatment of the precious resource. At the heart of the concept lies Roca Connect, Roca’s cloud-based smart water management system, showcasing how design and innovation can meet, merging contemporary flair, state-of-the-art technology and sustainable architecture.
Ingels continues to explain how the project resonates within the architecture firm's approach around hedonistic sustainability: 'This idea that the sustainable city or the sustainable building or the sustainable product is not only better for the environment, it can also be more enjoyable. And I think another aspect is what we call social infrastructure, like another oxymoron, that the kind of back-of-house projects, like a parking structure, can be fun. In this kind of project, like with this one here, an early adoption of new technology is really important.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Check out more of our Milan Design Week 2025 highlights
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
This Milan Design Week installation invites you to tread barefoot inside a palazzo
At Palazzo Litta, Moscapartners and Byoung Cho launch a contemplative installation on the theme of migration
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Milan Design Week: Dropcity challenges detention space design with 'Prison Times'
Dropcity's inaugural exhibition 'Prison Times – Spatial Dynamics of Penal Environments', opens a few days before the launch of Milan Design Week and discusses penal environments and their spatial design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
What is hedonistic sustainability? BIG's take on fun-injected sustainable architecture arrives in New York
A new project in New York proves that the 'seemingly contradictory' ideas of sustainable development and the pursuit of pleasure can, and indeed should, co-exist
By Emily Wright Published
-
The upcoming Zaha Hadid Architects projects set to transform the horizon
A peek at Zaha Hadid Architects’ future projects, which will comprise some of the most innovative and intriguing structures in the world
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Is biodesign the future of architecture? EcoLogicStudio thinks so
We talk all things biodesign with British-Italian architecture practice ecoLogicStudio, discussing how architecture can work with nature
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Meet Carlo Ratti, the architect curating the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale
We meet Italian architect Carlo Ratti, the curator of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, to find out what drives and fascinates him ahead of the world’s biggest architecture festival kick-off in May
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The brutal harmony of Villa Caffetto: an Escheresque Italian modernist gem
The Escheresque Italian Villa Caffetto designed by Fausto Bontempi for sculptor Claudio Caffetto
By Adam Štěch Published
-
Turin’s Museo Egizio gets an OMA makeover for its bicentenary
The Gallery of the Kings at Turin’s Museo Egizio has been inaugurated after being remodelled by OMA, in collaboration with Andrea Tabocchini Architecture
By Smilian Cibic Published