Explore this new Lake Como villa and its powerful, cinematic views

It is an unspoken rule of a good Lake Como villa that large windows to take in the panoramic vistas are a must. So, it's no surprise that when Tuckey Design Studio was commissioned for a residential project in the Italian lake district, the architects followed just that approach. Working with an existing structure whose concrete frame was deteriorating, the London-based practice embarked on a renovation to transform the tired building into a calming, open-plan, two-bedroom home that frames the area's cinematic views.

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

Inside a tranquil Lake Como villa

‘We always start a project by establishing what is present on the site as we find it,’ says Elena Aleksandrov, project architect at Tuckey Design Studio. ‘To many, the existing concrete shell was uninspired, and it would be easier to start from scratch. We, conversely, have tried to celebrate it as much as possible.

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

‘The weathering that took place over a period of ten years of abandonment made highly textural surfaces that, when paired with a warm and refined palette of materials, came alive. The landscape is also referenced throughout, with colour tones paying homage to the rolling hills of Lombardy. The polished marble and concrete aggregate flooring in the kitchen blends seamlessly into the lake beyond, blurring the transition between outside and in.’

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

The resulting series of spaces takes on a painterly and serene quality. This was created through careful consideration of the material palette, as Tuckey Design Studio’s interior designer Yael Shmueli-Goetz says: ’While the villa’s location above Lake Como is advantageous for spectacular views and design inspiration, it is slightly exposed when it comes to privacy. This offered us a challenge of how to retain floor-to-ceiling glazing whilst introducing a sense of seclusion and intimacy. As part of our interior design scheme, we introduced ethereal wool curtains that serve as semi-translucent screens which can be drawn across the entire space when needed.’

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

The project's context continued to be an inspiration for the design. Green-stained oak timber panelling is threaded into the kitchen and living space, creatively nodding to the leafy Lombardy region. The polished concrete and marble flooring offer smooth visual textures that reflect that of the lake.

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

The layout of the villa consists of open-plan volumes split into two wings, which branch into the kitchen and living space, and the bedrooms. Each area has a strong timber presence, with oak floors, curved doors and bespoke cladding wrapping it in warmth.

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

‘I’d like visitors to feel a sense of serenity and calm when walking into the project,’ Shmueli-Goetz says. ‘The location helps contribute to this atmosphere, but also the furnishings, materials, and colour palette, with muted greens, whites, and timber accents channelling views. There is something deeply cinematic about the interiors, enhanced by cylindrical niches, glazed corridors and the way natural light interacts with marble, polished concrete, and fabrics.’

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

Although there is a clear design narrative now, the team had to work through the villa’s ‘identity crisis’, which started with a complete reimagining of the landscaping. Courtyards were added to create small slices of intimate moments with nature from which to observe the unobstructed views.

(Image credit: Dario Borruto)

Taking in the villa’s holistic redesign and seeing it through to completion, Aleksandrov says: ‘I feel the most successful part of the project is the exposed concrete ceiling. Unrecognisable from what greeted us a couple of years ago, and made to look beautiful and considered following the curation of other materials and furniture that now adorn it. The joinery in the kitchen, for example, aligns perfectly with the seams pressed into the concrete, drawing one’s eye to look upward and appreciate its newfound vigour.’

tuckeydesign.com