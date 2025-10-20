Casa Moncler, the fashion brand's new Milan headquarters, has opened its doors. Set in the Italian city's southern Symbiosis district, the complex was designed by the acclaimed studio ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel to balance minimalist architecture and the area's industrial heritage in a rich blend of contemporary placemaking fit for the luxury house's creative expression.

(Image credit: Leo Torri)

Tour the new Casa Moncler

The generous project spans 77,000 sq m, including a six-floor building rising 32m high. The complex features a showroom, a surrounding green area, and, of course, offices for the Moncler community, which was previously divided across three different sites across the northern Italian town. The architecture studio masterfully weaved the old and the new, as well as different functions, within the site, which includes a reimagined chimney.

(Image credit: Leo Torri)

'Casa Moncler is not just a place – it’s the manifesto of who we are and what we strive to continue being. For the first time, we are bringing together over 700 colleagues from our Milan offices under one roof, in a space designed to foster collaboration, dialogue, and creativity. Here, we want ideas to move fast, and creativity and uniqueness to find their voice. Here, everyone is part of something greater. Casa Moncler is where our energy takes shape and becomes the future,' said Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler.

(Image credit: Leo Torri)

The façades form a calm composition of concrete-framed openings and glazing, which is beautifully juxtaposed by some 7,500 sq m of landscaped area around the buildings. The latter includes open spaces for rest, gathering and interaction, as well as an expansive green pergola, trees and stone elements, which nod to Moncler’s alpine DNA.

Meanwhile, the interiors were conceived to foster collaboration, emphasising openness and flexibility and reflecting the brand's cross-disciplinary approach.

Architect Antonio Citterio said: 'We designed a building with a manufacturing character, rigorous and measured, that represents a significant intervention in Milan’s urban development. The project comes from an ongoing dialogue between us, the architects, and the client: it is a statement of intent about the role architecture can play in shaping a contemporary corporate identity.'

(Image credit: Leo Torri)

Sustainability was another key element in the architectural development. A natural ecosystem comprising three key territorial typologies – grassland, Mediterranean scrub, and cold desert – underlines a powerful environmental approach in the project. Carefully selected plants and openings form a consistently comfortable living space with appropriate temperatures and natural ventilation throughout the year.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add to this the use of recycled materials, high-efficiency energy systems, photovoltaic panels and a geothermal system, and it is not surprising that Casa Moncler is in the process of obtaining WELL and LEED certifications for sustainable architecture.

(Image credit: Leo Torri)

Architect Patricia Viel explained: 'Set within an urban context undergoing profound transformation, the building brings quality and vision back to a historically neglected area. The project integrates identity and innovation, people’s wellbeing and environmental comfort, into a coherent system that represents a new paradigm for building: architecture designed to evolve with those who inhabit it.'

moncler.com

acpvarchitects.com