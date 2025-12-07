A Dutch visitor centre echoes the ‘rising and turning’ of the Wadden Sea
The second instalment in Dorte Mandrup’s Wadden Sea trilogy, this visitor centre and scientific hub draws inspiration from the endless cycle of the tide
Dorte Mandrup’s Wadden Sea World Heritage Centre, the Danish architect’s second work within the Unesco-protected region, connects landscape, science and emotion in a spiral of movement on the Netherlands’ northern shores. It’s located in Lauwersoog, a little-known coastal community, just north of Groningen, with a palpable sense of rhythm. Between the brackish calm of the man-made Lauwersmeer lake and the tidal expanse of the Wadden Sea, the Dutch harbour village sits where land, water and sky blur into one another.
The recently completed project consists of a sculptural timber spiral rising from the water surface. Both a building and a landscape, it is a place of movement, observation and return, and forms part of a family of structures, including the Wadden Sea Centre in Ribe, Denmark (completed in 2017), and the soon-to-be-finished Wadden Sea World Heritage Visitor Centre in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. Together, they form a trilogy exploring humankind’s fragile relationship with this immense intertidal world – the largest of its kind on the planet, stretching across the coasts of Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.
Explore Dorte Mandrup's second Wadden Sea centre
‘It’s fascinating,’ says Mandrup. ‘The Wadden Sea is one continuous system, yet it changes as you move from Denmark to Germany and the Netherlands. The landscape looks the same from above, but what lies beneath it – culturally, historically, emotionally – is always different.’ If the origami-like Ribe centre folds the flat Danish landscape upward, Lauwersoog brings the idea of a spiral or a twist, inspired by the rhythm of the tides and the turning of the harbour.
Unlike more conventional museums, it functions as both an exhibition and a field station. This is a place of cohabitation, where scientists, conservationists, volunteers and visitors share space and knowledge. Behind the walls, researchers can observe the Wadden Sea’s microscopic life; in adjacent tanks, rescued seals undergo treatment before returning to the water. The idea is to encourage empathy not through spectacle, but through proximity.
‘The architecture creates a physical and curatorial journey,’ says Mandrup. ‘Visitors move past laboratories and recovery areas, seeing the seals as they progress from treatment to being released back into the wild.’ The permeability between frontstage and backstage is intentional. ‘You can witness research and care as it happens,’ says the architect. ‘It makes the experience of the Wadden Sea more tangible. It’s about understanding that we are part of the same system.’
A sloping path leads visitors from the harbour to an open reception hall and the exhibition, laboratories and rehabilitation areas beyond. The journey culminates on a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree panorama where land, water and sky converge. Mandrup notes that the project, originally conceived as a raised structure on stilts, gradually settled onto the ground through years of local negotiations. Yet the idea of movement – of ‘rising and turning with the water’ – remained a constant. ‘It’s about movement on a physical and psychological level,’ she says. ‘A building that lets you understand the landscape by moving through it.’
Much of Mandrup’s recent work takes place in what she calls ‘the edges’; places where nature and culture overlap, where human intervention meets raw geography. From The Whale in Andenes, Norway, to the Ilulissat Icefjord Centre in Greenland, her architecture is a dialogue between shelter and exposure, intimacy and vastness. ‘The periphery is never static,’ she says. ‘There’s a constant negotiation between what is cultivated and what is wild. Architecture can’t control it – it can only make us aware of it.’
In Lauwersoog, that awareness is amplified by context. The centre sits at a literal and symbolic threshold: between the productive harbour with its fishing vessels, and the protected sea, home to organisms, animals and migratory birds that travel thousands of kilometres each year. From the roof terrace, one can trace the horizon through farmland and wetlands to the open sea – a continuous gradient of human and more-than-human worlds.
If the building’s movement evokes the tide, its material palette speaks of endurance. Timber, glass and steel are layered with restraint; the composition quiet, almost austere. ‘When a building works, its story is usually quite easy to grasp,’ Mandrup says. ‘That clarity allows complexity to unfold naturally. You sense both the human and the more-than-human. The building becomes a bridge – not an object in the landscape, but a way of seeing it.’
Inside, the atmosphere shifts from the grounded tones of the harbour to the light-infused upper spaces. As in all Mandrup’s projects, craftsmanship is inseparable from context: the detailing of joints, the rhythm of boards, the precise calibration of light. A façade of reclaimed and weatherproof basralocus wood, salvaged from a former military harbour in Kiel, bears the patina of salt, wind and time. More than 200 mooring posts were cleaned, cut and mounted to provide both solar shading and filtered glimpses of life inside. ‘The materials have lived a life before this one,’ says Mandrup. ‘They carry the story of the harbour and its culture. When you touch the façade, it’s like touching something that has travelled through decades of human use and exposure.’
As one reaches the end of the spiral, the view opens wide, with the Lauwersmeer behind and the Wadden Sea ahead. Standing there, one senses the building not as an object in the landscape, but as a lens through which to see it. ‘Architecture can’t create meaning from nothing,’ Mandrup reflects. ‘But it can point to the meeting of forces – where the human, the historical and the natural overlap.’
