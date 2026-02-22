With concrete famously responsible for a considerable chunk of the construction industry's carbon emissions, it's no wonder that the restless minds of the architecture world have embarked on finding its replacement. From biomaterials to Seratech's innovative carbon-neutral cement composite, options have been increasing. Now entering the game is Corncretl, the new bio-based material alternative from Mexico, using corn.

What is Corncretl?

Developed as a research project by Mexico-based studio Manufactura, led by Dinorah Schulte, who founded the practice in 2022, Corncretl combines architectural thinking and local cultural heritage. The new material is composed of limestone derivatives, corn, and recycled nejayote, which is a calcium-rich byproduct of Mexico’s nixtamalization process (the ancient Mesoamerican process of soaking and cooking corn).

(Image credit: Dinorah Schulte)

The process not only uses nejayote, an abundant agricultural waste, recycling it, but it also speaks to the local community and heritage in Mexico, where corn has been a cornerstone of civilisation for millennia.

Manufactura writes: 'Beyond its nutritional value, corn held deep spiritual meaning. In Aztec mythology, Cintéotl – the “ear of corn” deity – was the son of Tonacatecuhtli and Tonacíhuatl, gods of fertility and abundance. Rituals in his honour reinforced community bonds and collective labour, essential for corn production.'

(Image credit: Dinorah Schulte)

The corn and corn-processing matter are mixed with Geocalce T, a mineral aggregate composed of certified natural lime. As a result of its smart raw material mix, Corncretl manages a whopping 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional concrete.

(Image credit: Dinorah Schulte)

To create the first 3D printed prototype using Corncretl, Manufactura looked to Europe. They worked with chef Jorge Armando of Taco Kween in Berlin to acquire nixtamal waste product, which was then transported to Italy. Once the material was ground to fine particles of uniform consistency, the powder was blended with organic binders.

(Image credit: Dinorah Schulte)

The resulting composition was fed through a printer at Massa Lombarda's 3D Wasp, the 3D printing specialist for equipment that can create products in bioplastic, clay, and more. Making the most of existing waste products and producing minimal waste itself, Corncretl achieves a 90 per cent reduction in unwanted production matter compared to the typical, traditional construction method.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dinorah Schulte)

Manufactura concludes: 'Corncretl envisions a future where ancestral wisdom and digital innovation merge to reshape the foundations of construction. By reviving pre-Hispanic materials and techniques through the lens of modern fabrication and circular economy principles, this project transcends conventional building practices. It aims to create spaces that reduce environmental impact while honouring cultural memory and empowering communities.'

3dwasp.com

@manufacturamx