Discover Corncretl, architecture's bio-based concrete alternative made of corn
Corncretl is made using corn and 3D printing and was developed by Mexican architecture studio Manufactura; take a look at its research prototype
With concrete famously responsible for a considerable chunk of the construction industry's carbon emissions, it's no wonder that the restless minds of the architecture world have embarked on finding its replacement. From biomaterials to Seratech's innovative carbon-neutral cement composite, options have been increasing. Now entering the game is Corncretl, the new bio-based material alternative from Mexico, using corn.
What is Corncretl?
Developed as a research project by Mexico-based studio Manufactura, led by Dinorah Schulte, who founded the practice in 2022, Corncretl combines architectural thinking and local cultural heritage. The new material is composed of limestone derivatives, corn, and recycled nejayote, which is a calcium-rich byproduct of Mexico’s nixtamalization process (the ancient Mesoamerican process of soaking and cooking corn).
The process not only uses nejayote, an abundant agricultural waste, recycling it, but it also speaks to the local community and heritage in Mexico, where corn has been a cornerstone of civilisation for millennia.
Manufactura writes: 'Beyond its nutritional value, corn held deep spiritual meaning. In Aztec mythology, Cintéotl – the “ear of corn” deity – was the son of Tonacatecuhtli and Tonacíhuatl, gods of fertility and abundance. Rituals in his honour reinforced community bonds and collective labour, essential for corn production.'
The corn and corn-processing matter are mixed with Geocalce T, a mineral aggregate composed of certified natural lime. As a result of its smart raw material mix, Corncretl manages a whopping 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventional concrete.
To create the first 3D printed prototype using Corncretl, Manufactura looked to Europe. They worked with chef Jorge Armando of Taco Kween in Berlin to acquire nixtamal waste product, which was then transported to Italy. Once the material was ground to fine particles of uniform consistency, the powder was blended with organic binders.
The resulting composition was fed through a printer at Massa Lombarda's 3D Wasp, the 3D printing specialist for equipment that can create products in bioplastic, clay, and more. Making the most of existing waste products and producing minimal waste itself, Corncretl achieves a 90 per cent reduction in unwanted production matter compared to the typical, traditional construction method.
Manufactura concludes: 'Corncretl envisions a future where ancestral wisdom and digital innovation merge to reshape the foundations of construction. By reviving pre-Hispanic materials and techniques through the lens of modern fabrication and circular economy principles, this project transcends conventional building practices. It aims to create spaces that reduce environmental impact while honouring cultural memory and empowering communities.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).