London calling: the best hotels to book in the magnetic capital

With London’s hotel scene multiplying faster than anyone can possibly count, picking the perfect stay can feel like a daunting task. Each to their own, and each to their hotel room – but at Wallpaper*, we particularly merit those that stand out for their character, legacy and design. Read on to explore the best hotels to book in London right now.

Explore the best hotels in London

1 Hotel Mayfair

(Image credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Mayfair)

With its nature-driven approach, 1 Hotels couldn’t have picked a better spot to launch its first European outpost. Occupying two existing Mayfair buildings that have been stitched together to include a new rooftop extension, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame leafy Green Park, the property, from the outside is a head turner, its facade swathed with live greenery. This sets the tone for a journey into nature within, where there are more than 1,300 plants scattered throughout the property, alongside organic design details such as the reception desk, which has been cut from a single 200-year-old oak tree, and a custom ‘living’ chandelier – made from 50,000 strands of air plants – by artist Patrick Nadeau.

(Image credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotel Mayfair)

This sustainable eco-friendly ethos percolates into all aspects of the hotel, including the Bamford Wellness Spa - a serene haven that offers a holistic menu of treatments – as well as the 181 rooms, which are layered with materials from British oak flooring to hand-woven jute. For those on the go, Neighbours offers cold-pressed juices and healthy snacks, but try and make the most of your stay and escape to Dover Yard, which serves inventive cocktails using responsibly sourced seasonal ingredients and locally produced British Spirits. Follow this with a table at Dovetail, where two-Michelin star chef Tom Sellers sends out modern European dishes like the roasted Orkney scallops served with tomato, courgette and drizzled with brown butter.

1 Hotel Mayfair is located at 3 Berkeley St, London W1J 8DL; 1hotels.com

The Broadwick Soho

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Broadwick Soho)

Given that The Broadwick Soho has been outfitted by designer Martin Brudnizki, it was always going to be a winner. Pair that with its location on the corner of Broadwick and Berwick streets, alongside a clutch of buzzing restaurants and bars, and it turns out the hotel is one of the loveliest independent properties to open in London for a long time. Layering the hotel with his signature textures and prints, alongside a collection of artwork from the likes of Francis Bacon and Andy Warhol, Brudnizki has captured the grit and glamour of Soho, resulting in an eccentric feast for the senses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Broadwick Soho)

There are 57 rooms and suites, which include the spectacular Penthouse with its Giallo Siena marble bathroom, that serve as the perfect retreat after a day spent exploring the streets of London. On the food front, Bar Jackie, with its curbside entrance and terrace serves up an all-day menu of dishes like mushroom and mozzarella arancini, while Dear Jackie, on the lower ground floor is a glamorous haven for Italian classics such as the fresh ricotta tortelloni. Flute, on the rooftop, is a humming hotspot for everything from caviar to burgers alongside cocktails such as Last Night In Soho- an apricot, gin and vodka tipple, served against views of London’s skyline.

The Broadwick Soho is located at 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8TH; broadwicksoho.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full hotel review of The Broadwick Soho

Claridge’s

(Image credit: Claridge's)

There’s nowhere quite like Claridge’s. Ever since opening its doors almost 170 years ago, the Mayfair hotel has entertained a kaleidoscope of VIPs from movie stars like Audrey Hepburn and Carey Grant to guests of the Royal Family. Now part of the Maybourne Hotel group, the Grade II-listed art deco landmark recently emerged from an extensive seven-year overhaul that included excavating a five-level basement, which houses the sleek new spa, and a four-storey extension that comprises the top-floor four-bedroom Penthouse and comes complete with a heated nine-metre swimming pool, Damien Hirst artwork, and a private kitchen with an extensive wine collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

Alongside refurbished rooms and suites, which includes the newly added Residence – a stunner by Hong Kong-based André Fu – the property’s collection of restaurants, such as the recently relaunched Claridge’s Restaurant, cement this icon as one of Britain’s best-loved hotels.

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR; claridges.co.uk

Read our full hotel review of The Residence at Claridge’s

The Emory

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Emory)

The newest property to join the Maybourne Group’s growing portfolio, The Emory raises London’s hospitality bar – not just because it’s London’s first all-suite hotel, but also for its home within an engineering masterpiece. Located adjacent to the group’s Berkeley Hotel on one of London’s most sought-after corners in the heart of Belgravia, the modern superstructure is the work of the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of RSHP, who smartly masterminded the design to absorb the vibrations from the London Underground’s Piccadilly Line, which the building is located next to. Inside, 60 suites are spread over nine levels, with each two floors outfitted by a different designer, including André Fu and Patricia Urquiola, their distinct styles coming together in a united, low-key appearance that doesn’t skimp on quality.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Emory)

This level of refinement is matched by flawless service and elevated offerings that include your own butler, airport or helicopter transfers, use of the house car, unpacking and pressing, a complimentary in-suite bar, and breakfast at abc kitchens. Here, the ground-floor restaurant, led by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, serves a menu of favourites from black truffle pizza to pork confit tacos, against striking interiors by Rémi Tessier and artwork by Damien Hirst. Elsewhere, the Rooftop Bar - also by Tessier – is the best spot in the city for a cocktail and 360-degree London views. Rounding off the hotel’s stance on discreet and quiet luxury is Surrenne, a private members’ health club (available to guests) spread over a soothing four floors to include a wow factor.

The Emory is located at Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP; the-emory.co.uk

Read our full hotel review of The Emory

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair)

The second Mandarin Oriental property to open in London, the much-awaited Mayfair iteration, like its sister hotel in Knightsbridge, flies the flag for subtle, understated luxury. Located on Hanover Square, the property – the first new-build hotel in Mayfair in over a decade – is the work of British firm RSHP and slots into its location with a discreet façade that leads into a quietly sumptuous lobby with a wow-factor green ming marble spiral staircase. This winds its way down to the restaurant area where, for his first UK outpost, chef Akira Back sends out signature Japanese-Korean dishes, such as the tuna pizza, from a soaring triple-height space topped by a skyroof that sheds natural light onto interiors by Tokyo-based Curiosity.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair)

Also including an immersive chef’s table, as well as ABar Lounge ABar Rooftop, which serves cocktails and small bites against panoramic views of London’s skyline, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s buzzing restaurant is the cherry on the top for the spa and its standout 25-metre indoor lap pool, alongside just 50 rooms and suites, where a low-key palette with pops of teal are embellished with details like hand-painted silk wallpaper by House of de Gournay.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is located at 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP; mandarinoriental.com

Read our full hotel review of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

The Mayfair Townhouse

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Mayfair Townhouse)

Unravelling over 15 Georgian townhouses – seven of which are listed – the arrival of The Mayfair Townhouse imparts a dose of British flamboyance to London’s thriving hotel scene. Located a short stroll from Green Park, the property’s design is the work of local firm Goddard Littlefair, which took its cues from dandy personalities such as Oscar Wilde, whose setting for his most famous play took place on the hotel’s street. As such, a humorous and witty tone is revealed through a rich colour palette and eccentric details like the Swarovski Crystal peacock sculpture by artist Clarita Brinkerhoff, which have been woven together with plush textures to create a residential feel throughout.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Mayfair Townhouse)

The hotel is anchored by The Dandy Bar, where an eclectic menu of cocktails is paired with crowd pleasers from burgers to club sandwiches and small bites like the chorizo sausage rolls. Elsewhere, The Club Room, The Den and Oscar’s Study are intimate spots to settle into before retiring to one of the cosy 172 rooms and suites.

The Mayfair Townhouse is located at 27-41 Half Moon St, London W1J 7BG; themayfairtownhouse.com

Raffles at The OWO

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Owo, London)

It was a long time coming, but the much-anticipated reveal of Raffles At The OWO was worth the wait. Occupying Britain's iconic Old War Office, which dates from 1906, the grand Grade II-listed Edwardian Baroque building has been given a new lease of life as London’s first Raffles hotel. Against original heritage details such as the delicate hand-laid mosaic floors, oak panelling, glittering chandeliers, and the magnificent sweeping marble staircase, the property unfolds to include 120 rooms and suites, 85 residences and a collection of nine restaurants and three bars.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Owo, London)

Start with a cocktail at The Guards Bar, followed by a table at Kioku by Endo, the rooftop Japanese restaurant with panoramic views of Whitehall, and end with a nightcap at The Spy Bar. Then work it all off the next day with a personal training session, private yoga, or with a few laps in the spectacular indoor pool, which is located in the hotel’s sprawling 27,000 sq ft Guerlain Spa. Here, the extensive menu covers everything from massages to facials, but we suggest a tailor-made treatment in one of the Cupola Spa Suites, which starts with a glass of champagne and a Guerlain therapeutic bath ritual.

Raffles at The OWO is located at 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX; raffles.com

Read our full hotel review of Raffles at The OWO