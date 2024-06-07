Step inside the majestic Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London

The work of British firm Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) and also the first new-build hotel in Mayfair for over a decade, the property slots into its location with a discreet façade that belies its technical mastery. Structured with the Vierendeel technique, which uses a vertical and horizontal lattice truss rather than diagonal lines, the building is defined by its wide, open internal spaces and a contemporary townscape exterior that draws from the square’s history while nodding to the neighbourhood’s new era.

London calling: take a tour of the Mandarin Oriental, Mayfair

On entry, the quietly sumptuous lobby, with its leather-lined reception desk, leads down to the restaurants and bars through a wow-factor green ming circular marble staircase. Here, for his first UK outpost, Michelin-starred chef Akira Back sends out tantalising Japanese-Korean dishes, such as lunchtime bento boxes and the signature tuna pizza, from a soaring triple-height space topped by a skyroof that sheds natural light onto interiors by Tokyo-based Curiosity.

Behind the design of all the public spaces, the agency took its cues from the elements of earth, wind and water, layering the restaurant with neutral mushroom tones that don’t detract from the dramatic timber laser-cut vortex wall and bold abstract artwork by Young Hee Back, who is also the chef’s mother.

The ABar Lounge, which is inspired by the fire with its shimmering bronze metallic ceiling, serves up a mix of classic and inventive cocktails alongside small bites. Coming soon is ABar Rooftop with panoramic London views and DOSA, an intimate 14-seat counter-style private chef’s table that features a mixture of textured and patinated surfaces with an imposing sculptural ceiling and mirrors that reflect the chefs in action.

When you’re not doing laps in the 25-metre indoor pool, working out in the fitness centre or indulging in the spa, where treatments range from signature massages to Binaural Vibroacoustic therapies, the 50 guestrooms are the perfect retreat from the bustle of London’s streets. For all suites, London-based Studio Indigo stayed true to the brand’s MO of discreet, modern luxury ethos, while creating a sense of place.

As such, a low-key palette with pops of teal, bronze, brass and gold accents are revealed through rich materials such as burl wood, striking marbles, and tactile leathers, alongside details like hand-painted silk wallpaper by House of de Gournay, which features flowering magnolia, inspired by the trees found in the square outside.

But for a truly indulgent stay, check into the Mayfair Suite, where a striking handcrafted light installation of porcelain leaves sits suspended over the dining room table and where the lavish auburn marble in the kitchen and bathroom is reflected in small details from the chinoiserie wallpaper to the rugs and the cushions that decorate the sensually curved furnishings.

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London is located at 22 Hanover Square, mandarinoriental.com