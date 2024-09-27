Dramatic and immersive, Dosa dishes up Korean cuisine with a moody flair

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair welcomes Dosa, a new Korean restaurant by Akira Back

Dosa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)
By
published
in News

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair has opened the doors to Dosa, a restaurant that gives Londoners the chance to discover Korean cuisine at the highest level of artistry.

This is the latest offering from acclaimed Michelin- starred chef Akira Back, whose name lies behind a global brand of restaurants and bars that present exceptional culinary experiences in beautiful surroundings.

Immerse yourself in Dosa's intimate setting

Dosa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Dosa is a restaurant concept which Korean born Chef Back first started in Seoul. A tasting menu is served at a chef’s table where guests are taken on a gastronomic journey to explore outstanding Korean food, The concept is named ‘Dosa’ after the Korean word for ‘expert’ and diners witness skilled chefs using traditional techniques to prepare a variety of dishes that showcase the range and depth of Korean flavours.

Dosa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Executive Chef Jihun Kim stands at the helm of Dosa in London. Chef Kim is also originally from Korea and having met Akira Back years ago, the two chefs connected in a shared vision of creating something new in the world of fine dining for Korean cuisine. Chef Kim was instrumental in establishing the first Dosa restaurant in Seoul and he comments: 'After all of these years working with Chef Back, it is my honour to open Dosa in London and bring his vision to life for a dining experience that is unmatched.’ Chef Back is equally passionate and adds, ‘I am thrilled to have Chef Kim lead Dosa in London. His exceptional talent and passion for Korean cuisine perfectly aligns with our vision to create an extraordinary culinary experience.’

Dosa

Executive Chef Jihun Kim

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

This immersive experience unfolds in a dramatic dining room with a soaring, vaulted, metal ceiling. The space is large but intimate, with up to 14 guests seated at a deep granite counter to enjoy an 8 course menu with expertly paired wines. The mineral tones and materials used in its angular design are bold and elemental and set a glamorous, futuristic scene. Think Gotham City with delicious Korean food.

Dosa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

The finest seasonal ingredients are used for an ever- changing menu that references the rich heritage and culture of Korea. Preserved and fermented food (such as kimchi) is a cornerstone of Korean cuisine, as is beef, and they are celebrated among exquisitely presented dishes that gracefully balance the traditional and the contemporary. ‘Mulhoe’, for instance, is a fisherman’s chilled soup from Pohang on the Korean peninsula, re-interpreted by expert hands to include wild pink seabream from Cornwall, and a wasabi sorbet.

Dosa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

‘Majangdong’, is another highlight; inspired by a district in Seoul known for its superior beef, this dish features three cuts of Korean beef, prepared in front of guests and served as two delicious dishes: Bibimbap (Korean beef tartare mixed with rice) and Bulgogi (fragrant marinated beef, grilled and sliced.)

Sweetcorn - a popular Korean street food, has been re-imagined as a sophisticated sweet course that arrives swathed in tendrils of dry ice. Each dish is offered with an enticing description of its background and ingredients - part of the elegant culinary theatre promised by an evening at Dosa.

.mandarinoriental.com

Topics
London
Melina Keays

Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸