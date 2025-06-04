Mark your calendars for Mount Street Neighbourhood Summer Festival, a feast for the senses

Nothing screams a British summer more than a friendly neighbourhood fete, and London’s Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival has ticked all the requirements, and more. Taking place in the heart of Mayfair, the festival celebrates the area’s expansive outdoor spaces with an array of fashion, food and art.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood)

Over three days from 12 to 14 June 2025, Mount Street’s stores will embrace the local community, opening new storefront seating areas for alfresco dining and tea experiences. These include a traditional Milanese aperitivo by historic pastry shop Marchesi, and the Mount Street Neighbourhood’s collaboration with Ladurée, in the form of soft-serve ice cream topped with personalised macarons. Other sweet delights include a stand by Delfino, two exclusive ice cream flavours by Farm Shop, and more frozen desserts available from a cute cart by The Connaught hotel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood)

In true British fashion, an array of afternoon teas is available from various establishments, including a traditional option at Jean-Georges at The Connaught. To help visitors navigate between refreshment spots, artist Sainte Maria has illustrated a map of the area, marking the abundance of tea options.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount Street Neighbourhood)

But it's not all about food and drink. The festival organisers have also collaborated with local galleries, artists and other creatives. Alfie Nickerson, a grower of biodynamically cultivated flowers, will run a flower stall, while Phillips Auction House will be launching a Modern & Contemporary Art sale. Hamilton's Gallery will host a screening of Isaac Mizrahi’s fashion documentary, Unzipped, and Lucy Sparrow will show her felt artworks of British fish at Lindsey Ingram.

With a cool drink in hand on a (hopefully) glorious summer’s day, what better way to explore this neighbourhood rooted in British heritage?

The Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival runs from 12 to 14 June 2025, mountstreetneighbourhood.com

