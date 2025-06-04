Mark your calendars for Mount Street Neighbourhood Summer Festival, a feast for the senses
The event, 12-14 June 2025, showcases the mix of food, art and community in the heart of London’s Mayfair. Here's what to expect, from afternoon tea to aperitivo, film screenings to biodynamic flowers
Nothing screams a British summer more than a friendly neighbourhood fete, and London’s Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival has ticked all the requirements, and more. Taking place in the heart of Mayfair, the festival celebrates the area’s expansive outdoor spaces with an array of fashion, food and art.
Over three days from 12 to 14 June 2025, Mount Street’s stores will embrace the local community, opening new storefront seating areas for alfresco dining and tea experiences. These include a traditional Milanese aperitivo by historic pastry shop Marchesi, and the Mount Street Neighbourhood’s collaboration with Ladurée, in the form of soft-serve ice cream topped with personalised macarons. Other sweet delights include a stand by Delfino, two exclusive ice cream flavours by Farm Shop, and more frozen desserts available from a cute cart by The Connaught hotel.
In true British fashion, an array of afternoon teas is available from various establishments, including a traditional option at Jean-Georges at The Connaught. To help visitors navigate between refreshment spots, artist Sainte Maria has illustrated a map of the area, marking the abundance of tea options.
But it's not all about food and drink. The festival organisers have also collaborated with local galleries, artists and other creatives. Alfie Nickerson, a grower of biodynamically cultivated flowers, will run a flower stall, while Phillips Auction House will be launching a Modern & Contemporary Art sale. Hamilton's Gallery will host a screening of Isaac Mizrahi’s fashion documentary, Unzipped, and Lucy Sparrow will show her felt artworks of British fish at Lindsey Ingram.
With a cool drink in hand on a (hopefully) glorious summer’s day, what better way to explore this neighbourhood rooted in British heritage?
The Mount Street Neighbourhood Festival runs from 12 to 14 June 2025, mountstreetneighbourhood.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
