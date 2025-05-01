Sketch transforms into an English garden in celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday
The 11th edition of ‘Sketch in Bloom’ nods to the most notable works of Jane Austen with budding floral installations and a quintessentially English afternoon tea
Sketch is back in bloom with its 11th annual showcase of floral installations. The art-focused London restaurant is presenting a ‘floricultural’ tribute to Jane Austen in celebration of what would be the author’s 250th birthday. For the month of May 2025, ‘Sketch in Bloom’ will take over the Grade ll*-listed building in Mayfair. For this year's installations, floral designers Lucy Vail Floristry, Ricky Paul and Rob Van Helden were invited to interpret some of Austen’s most notable works such as Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Emma and Mansfield Park. Additionally, a Jane Austen-inspired afternoon tea will be available, served in an ornate tea set.
Sketch celebrates Jane Austen's 250th birthday
The exhibition starts at the reception and entrance hall. Courtesy of Lucy Vail Floristry, who also designed last year's exhibition, which coincided with the National Gallery's 200th birthday, an archway is decorated with clematis, rose trails, geraniums, catmint, foxgloves, daisies, buttercups and forget-me-nots.
The entrance hall installation is inspired by a regency colour palette, and in each of a series of alcoves, artist Meg Boscowen has painted a scene inspired by the British landscape, with subtle nods to Austen. In The Glade dining room, Lucy Vail Floristry built upon the space's existing woodland-inspired installation with intricate cream and lace parasols filled with colourful flowers.
The Lecture Room and Library features a stunning wisteria tree. Rob Van Helden used this as a focal point to add a dreamy and ethereal touch using delicate lilac and pastel tones. Surrounding this set, bunches of hydrangeas, irises, delphiniums, lupins, and seasonal flowering plants take over the space with romance and whimsy.
The Pod Loos – or ‘egg-like’ bathrooms – are perhaps one of Sketch’s most notable spaces. Now they have been transformed with a contemporary aesthetic. Floral designer Ricky Paul wanted to add a feminine and soft touch with twisting vines and handmade wisteria stems made from rose petals. At the heart of the installation lies a topiary interpretation of a quintessential Austen character, crafted from lush moss.
The new installations are visually and fragrantly stunning, capturing the essence of a countryside garden. To accompany the exhibition, Sketch has collaborated with Penguin on exclusive editions of Pride & Prejudice and Emma; 200 copies of each will be available as limited-edition Vintage Collector's Classics.
In the words of Austen, from Mansfield Park, ‘To sit in the shade on a fine day and look upon verdure is the most perfect refreshment.’ We say Sketch's floral chapter is a close second.
‘Sketch in Bloom’ is on display until 1 June 2025 sketch.london
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
