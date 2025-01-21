Burns Night 2025: where to celebrate in London

The London food scene spans delicious street food vendors, Michelin-star restaurants, and authentic pub grub that satisfies. However, traditional Scottish cuisine is somewhat overlooked. Don't despair, as once a year the best of Scotland’s culinary heritage is brought to the forefront thanks to Burns Night.

The traditional supper unites both Scotland’s literary heritage and gastronomy, celebrating the country’s national poet and lyricist Robert Burns. Each year on the poet's birthday 25 January (or near his birthday), supper staples of neeps (buttery swede), tatties (creamy mashed potato), and haggis – the latter traditionally making an appearance to the accompaniment of bagpipes – takes centre stage, followed by a reading of Burns’ poem ‘Address to the Haggis’. Many meals are finished with Scottish cranachan – a sweet mixture toasted oats folded into mascarpone and cream sprinkled with raspberries, and doused in whisky. A perfect accompaniment to finish an evening of generous speechmaking, toasting, and drinking.

Our pick of London restaurants to celebrate Burns Night

Langan’s Brasserie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Langan's Brasserie)

The first stop on our Burns Night crawl is Langan’s Brasserie. Nestled in the heart of Mayfair, the contemporary French restaurant is known for its stellar service and decadent cuisine which doesn’t disappoint. Perhaps not the obvious choice for a Burns supper, on Saturday, the brasserie presents a curated menu rich in the traditions of Scotland, from quail egg and black pudding Scotch egg canapés to Scottish whisky cured salmon with a tattie cake. Of course haggis takes centre stage, and the dinner is rounded off with Langan’s take on a deep-fried Mars bar.

Langan's Brasserie tasting menu is £95 per person langansbrasserie.com

Located at Stratton Street, Mayfair, London W1J 8LB

Auld Hag

(Image credit: Kestin)

Although not a restaurant, Auld Hag has become a beacon of Scottish cuisine. The deli, which opened on St John Street in Angel last year, has captured the hearts, and stomachs, of locals alike with its authentic spread of Scottish food. Auld Hag began in 2021 with bicycle deliveries of hot haggis. This evolved into pop-up markets, and eventually cooking for the Scottish Government. Now, the deli dishes up made-in-house Glasgow morning rolls, square sausage and tattie scones. To wash it all down, choose a warming cup of coffee with beans from Caora Dhubh Coffee Company on the Isle of Skye. For Burns Night, Auld Hag has put together a celebration of the bard, with re-enactments and renditions of poems and plays, live music and a bar brimming with whisky and gin cocktails, there is only one rule: simply wear tartan whether that be your favourite kilt, tartan dress or trews.

Auld Hag's Burns Night Celebration is available to book here.

The Connaught Grill

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Connaught Grill)

Celebrating Scottish flavours and Highland whisky The Connaught Grill in Mayfair has crafted a tasting menu in collaboration with Aberfeldy distillery. Expect an array of single malt whisky to haggis dumplings. It seems unfair that Scottish cuisine is only celebrated fully once a year, to respond to this The Connaught Grill has extended a slightly altered take on its Burns Night menu, which is available from 21 until 26 January.

The Connaught's 7 course menu and pairing is £275 the-connaught.co.uk

Located at The Connaught, Carlos Place, Mayfair. London, W1K 2AL

The Cow

The Cow's resident bagpiper, Antoin Doherty (Image credit: Courtesy of The Cow)

Local Notting Hill favourite, The Cow is known for its British classics and punters perpetually spilling onto the pavement outside. The pub packs a punch when it comes to good food. Known for its abundance of Guinness and oysters, it's going big this Burns night with promises of a piper and a special à la carte Burns menu. The cosy supper will begin with bagpipe melodies to usher in the ceremonial arrival of the haggis. The menu boasts all the classics, with dishes like Cullen Skink (a Scottish soup whipped up with cream), smoked haddock, onions and potatoes, while dessert is a steamed Dundee marmalade pudding. Round off the evening with warming drams of whisky. A guaranteed good time.

Burns Night at The Cow https://thecowlondon.com/.

Located at 89 Westbourne Park Road, London, W2 5QH

Mount St Restaurant

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mount St Restaurant)

Mount St Restaurant at The Audley pub, is known for its prize art collection. More so are its notably themed private rooms, which have been designed with certain locations in mind from its Italian room with Venetian design and palazzo interiors, to the Swiss room which is a tribute to the nation's rich cultural history. Conveniently, Mount St Restaurant’s Scottish room presents the perfect spot to host your own Burns Night supper, which as you quite rightly guessed, has taken design notes from the Highlands and the country’s rich craft heritage. Now its time to tuck into Highland venison drenched in whisky sauce to Orkney scallops with smoked haddock hash.



Mount St Restaurant Burns Night supper is £125 per-person mountstrestaurant.comLocated at First Floor 41-43 Mount Street, London W1K 2RX

Carousel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Carousel)

Taking a chef residency for one week at Carousel, Edinburgh local Tomás Gormley is back showcasing a contemporary Scottish menu. From being awarded a Michelin star for his debut restaurant Heron, to then opening an Edinburgh-local favourite Skua, to his latest venture Cardinal which offers intimate seating and an open-fire grill, Gormley’s tasting menu is anything but forgettable.

To start, enjoy melting Gougère with fragrant black truffle and fermented wild garlic, and a trout Taramasalata with whisky ponzu and blood orange. If this isn’t enough tastebud comfort, a main course of Belhaven lobster tail, which has been poached in lobster shell-infused butter and smoked over old Mac Talla whiskey barrel staves acts as a succulent dish. A Cranachan granita playfully tingles between tart and sweet, and Dulcey chocolate’s blond hue is infused with apple and ginger. While Burns Night reservations are limited, neighbouring No. 23 will be hosting a whisky tasting with Aberfeldy Single Malt Whisky, finalising the celebrations with fragrant notes of vanilla, and a touch of smoke.

Tomás Gormley tasting menu at Carousel is £79.50- £85 carousel-london.comLocated at 19-23 Charlotte Street Fitzrovia, London, W1T 1RL