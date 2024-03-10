Step inside London’s first Scottish deli, dishing up wee plates and hearty scran
Auld Hag-The Shoap is London’s first Scottish deli. Discover fridges and countertops brimming with produce celebrating the best of Scotland’s culinary heritage
Auld Hag-The Shoap, London’s first Scottish deli, has opened its doors, displaying the very best of Scotland’s culinary heritage.
The London food scene spans delicious street food vendors, Michelin-star restaurants, and authentic pub grub that satisfies. However, traditional Scottish cuisine is somewhat overlooked. ‘When I moved to London, I couldn't believe Scottish food wasn't readily available. Where could I get a roll and square sausage or a Scotch pie or a can of Tennents? Where was all of our incredible produce like cheese, soft fruit, seafood and beef?’ says Auld Hag-The Shoap founder Gregg Boyd.
‘This is where the idea of Auld Hag was born. After a series of weekend markets and pop-ups, we realised there was more to it. There was a need to support the suppliers we had forged relationships with and in turn, find new ones. There was a need to show people the soft drinks made using Scottish soft fruit; the chocolate made in the east end of Glasgow and all the home comforts us Scottish folk miss away from home. There was a need for the Shoap.’
Auld Hag-The Shoap, London’s Scottish deli
Auld Hag began in 2021 with bicycle deliveries of hot haggis. This evolved into pop-up markets, and eventually cooking for the Scottish Government. All of which provided a delightful spread of Scottish food.
The Shoap (Scots for shop), situated on St John Street in Angel, is the new home of Scottish food and drink in London. Upon entering you are welcomed with a classic deli, and the comforting smell of made-in-house Glasgow morning rolls, square sausage and tattie scones. To wash it all down, choose a warming cup of coffee with beans from Caora Dhubh Coffee Company on the Isle of Skye and fresh milk sourced from Scotland.
The exposed brick interior with steel detailing nods to Glasgow’s industrial past. Fridges line up against the walls brimming with smoked fish from East Neuk, Bare Bones chocolate made in the east end of Glasgow, cheeses from all over Scotland, charcuterie made using Scottish pork, preserves, jams and marmalades from the Isle of Arran, salt and seaweeds, cakes and biscuits, Mackie’s crisps and, of course, haggis, square sausage and Stornoway black pudding. (Your next Burns supper will be made easy.)
The Shoap welcomes people to sit and enjoy a leisurely lunchtime beverage alongside seasonal ‘wee plates’ and ‘scran’ of Haggis Bon Bons and Laphroaig Mustard Mayo or Arbroath Smokie Pate and Scottish Bannoch.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
