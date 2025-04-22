The ‘Regent Street Sensorium’ allows London visitors to escape the hustle and bustle of the historic London street for a soothing sensory experience. Swap pounding the pavement amid the street’s historic Grade II-listed façades, home to a plethora of shopping and dining options, to enjoy a jellyscape, a fragrance cloud, short stories and workshops, all part of the immersive exhibition that explores Regent Street's culture and history.

Discover the sensory world of the ‘Regent Street Sensorium’

(Image credit: Regent Street/ Ricky Darko Photography)

The exhibition, at 10 Heddon Street, was created in collaboration with Bompas & Parr, a creative design studio made up of artists, architects, chefs and technologists. The star attraction is a reimagined Regent’s Street in the form of jelly sculptures that are available to buy and eat – tuck into a slice of architectural history in flavours including crispy green apple, creamy melon and milk, and floral rose and hibiscus.

(Image credit: Regent Street/ Ricky Darko Photography)

Jelly may seem like an unusual choice of medium to create sculptures, but for Harry Parr, co-founder at Bompas & Parr it was a natural choice: ‘Jelly has always been a playful yet powerful medium, and this project brings together art, history, and gastronomy in a way that’s both delightful and thought-provoking,’ he says.

(Image credit: Regent Street/ Ricky Darko Photography)

On Wednesday 23 April, two new workshops will join the exhibition. The first is a book reading with author and tour guide Jack Chesher, and the second is a marbling workshop with designer, stylist and author Zeena Shah.

Alongside this hands-on experience, the immersive pop-up is also designed to ignite smell. Created by Aromaria, a family owned fragrance business founded in Mexico City, the new scent ‘Regent Street’ is inspired by its location. Aromaria will also be hosting classes on the power of scent and fragrance composition.

There's the chance, too, to listen to stories about the area, such as that of Heddon Street’s role in David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album cover.

Zeena Shah's marbling workshop (Image credit: Zack Mclaughlin Photography)

The purpose of the exhibition is to encourage visitors to break away from their screens and reconnect with their surroundings, in a fun and playful way.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To sign up for the marbling workshop with Zeena Shah see the link here

To sign up for the book reading and walking tour with Living London History, see the link here

Regent Street Sensorium is located at 10 Heddon Street until 27 April 2025

regentstreetonline.com