Raider of the lost cask: Harrison Ford dons a kilt for new collaboration with Glenmorangie whisky

As cinematic icons go, Harrison Ford is arguably up there with the true greats of leading men in Hollywood. From his iconic roles as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner’s Rick Deckard, to the award-nominated roles in Witness and The Fugitive, Ford has shown his broad breath of artistic talent over an incredible seven decades as an actor.

His next role, however, is something a little different, and this week it was revealed that he is to star alongside one of Scotland’s leading lights – namely single malt whisky, Glenmorangie, in a series of short episodic films, directed by actor and filmmaker, Joel Edgerton.

Once Upon a Time in Scotland takes us behind-the-scenes as Ford journeys to Glenmorangie’s Highland home, to discover the skill and craftsmanship that goes into making each bottle of the well-known whisky. It sees the actor enjoy an authentic Scottish experience — from getting to grips with the nuances of Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, to bonding with locals and distillery workers over a dram of single malt — all shot in an unconventional, deliberately ‘off-script’ style.

'I loved working with the team at the distillery — they were all great,” explained Ford. “The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments. It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious. I think what Joel [Edgerton] has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.'

A total of 12 episodes were filmed, taking in the picturesque north-east Highlands of Scotland: from the historic distillery in Tain where Glenmorangie has been created for over 180 years, to the storied 19th century Ardross Castle, (most recently seen in the BBC One show, The Traitors,) and the dramatic landscapes surrounding Loch Glass. Ford is supported by an unlikely cast of the actual Glenmorangie distillery team, including whisky maker, Dr Bill Lumsden (who was just awarded an MBE for his services to the whisky industry), alongside several whiskies from the brand’s range including the Original 12 Years Old and Glenmorangie Infinita 18 Years Old.

The 12 episodes are complemented by still images shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. They feature Ford as he’s never been seen before: donning a stylish Scottish kilt designed by streetwear brand Palace.

