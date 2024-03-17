The Macallan Horizon with Bentley Motors is a decadent whisky with a luxurious twist

The Macallan and Bentley Motors have collaborated on a smooth, limited-edition single-malt whisky to celebrate the distiller’s 200th birthday. Titled ‘The Macallan Horizon’ the light amber-coloured nectar is presented in a horizontal glass bottle enveloped with silky wood that playfully reveals its core. The presentation’s sleek exterior reflects the interior workings of the sought-after luxury cars, and gives the whisky a dynamic, 180-degree twist.

The Macallan Horizon with Bentley Motors

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Macallan)

The two companies teased the collaboration in September 2023, showcasing the prototype presentation for The Macallan Horizon and its horizontal design.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Macallan)

The Macallan distillery,founded in 1824 by Alexander Reid, sits along the River Spey in Scotland. A tranquil environment that has provided a vast source of inspiration for its array of whiskies, including The Macallan Horizon. The celebratory release is built on ‘six pillars’ (six materials) that define the storied craftsmanship of The Macallan and are shared with Bentley Motors.

Reused copper from old stills features in The Macallan Horizon’s design as a delicate detail, mirroring the deep colour of the spirit. The presentation’s sculptural foundation is crafted from aluminium, which is also used as a structural ribbon that runs through its form. Wood is shaped into the design’s notable twist, which caresses the vessel, and finished with a ‘Crown Cut Walnut’ veneer, exclusive to Bentley. Presented in a glass vessel, intrinsic for both brands, The Macallan Horizon is protected by a leather sleeve in a chestnut colourway, which complements the earthy colour palette.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Macallan)

The whisky was crafted specifically for The Macallan Horizon and inspired by Bentley’s vehicles. Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker at The Macallan, toured the Bentley factory in Crewe to capture the essence of a Bentley car through taste and texture. From there, she whittled down six first-fill, sherry-seasoned oak casks from the estate, and began to craft the revolutionary single malt. The warming spirit carries a velvety smooth taste that packs notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and crystallised ginger, followed by hints of rich sticky dates, sweet orange, vanilla pods, fudge and chocolate. It’s a fine-tuned balance, with a finish that delivers comfort and refinement.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Macallan)

