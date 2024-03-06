Mortlach and Suchi Reddy’s whisky coasters double as incense holders

Mortlach has sought to elevate the whisky-drinking experience with innovative, dual-functioning whisky coasters, created in collaboration with designer and architect Suchi Reddy. Founded in 1823, the Mortlach distillery is globally known for its single malt scotch, its golden hues infused with complex flavour, and last year appointed Philippe Starck as creative director. Released to coincide with Frieze LA 2024, the ‘Rare’ whisky coasters double as incense holders, making them a unique drinking accompaniment.

‘Rare’ whisky coasters by Mortlach and Suchi Reddy

(Image credit: Brian Bergeron)

Incense may not be the most obvious choice for a whisky pairing. However, scents are used to create ambiance, and Reddy achieved a fine balance that complements Mortlach whisky’s fragrance. Her infusion of cedar and clove creates a cosy and inviting atmosphere that is casually elegant, the perfect partner for the newly launched Mortlach 30 Year Old limited edition, for example.

The coaster design itself nods to Mortlach’s distillation process. In the centre, an intricately crafted disc of tiger’s eye mirrors the amber-speckled colours of the whisky, while a copper overlay nods to its centuries-old stills. Tucked within, an incense paper is embossed with ‘2.81’, the name of the company’s historic distillation process.

(Image credit: Braden Summers)

With each use, incense is scattered on the copper surface and leaves marks on the coaster, capturing a moment and turning the object into a keepsake for the user.

Reddy says, ‘I was thrilled to embark on this collaboration, drawing inspiration from the rich history and pioneering spirit of Mortlach. “Rare” embodies the essence of Mortlach – complex, layered, and inherently beautiful. It's a rare gift that invites us to savour the moment and immerse ourselves in the sensory journey of whisky appreciation.’

(Image credit: Braden Summers)

mortlach.com