The Dalmore and Zaha Hadid Architects’ whisky collaboration up for auction

Whisky is a legendary source of inspiration, proven not least when The Dalmore recently unveiled the results of The Dalmore Luminary No. 2 in collaboration with Melodie Leung, director of Zaha Hadid Architects. This is the second chapter of The Dalmore Luminary Series – a three-part project curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, and which kicked off with a 2022 collaboration between The Dalmore and Kengo Kuma – which brings together an architect of global renown with the revered whisky maker each time, to create new masterpieces in response to each other’s expertise and vision.



The Dalmore The Luminary No. 2 comprises two new Highland Single Malt whiskies – ‘The Rare’ and ‘The Collectible’ – the former accompanied by a stunning glass amber sculpture, and the latter by a presentation case.

Now, The Dalmore Luminary – The Rare – 2024 Edition and its sculpture will be auctioned by Sotheby’s World Whisky Day, 18 May 2024, with all proceeds donated to the V&A Dundee.

Leung worked with The Dalmore’s master whisky maker Gregg Glass, and master distiller Richard Paterson on the project. For Glass, it was an intense and emotional journey: ‘This has been one of the proudest moments of my career,’ he said. ‘We have built a friendship that has opened my eyes to think differently about what I do and how I work. Whisky is a living, breathing thing; it has a life that will go on and on.’



‘The Rare’ is a 49-year-old Highland Single Malt, and only three decanters and two examples of the accompanying sculpture were made (only one will be auctioned). The sculpture spent 12 weeks in the kiln, with the temperature reduced incrementally over this period to prevent cracking or shattering. It weighs 80kg and spent 500 hours being polished by hand(s) to achieve its mesmerising, liquid finish. The whisky, through an extended maturation and blending process in American White Oak ex-Bourbon casks, offers layers of flavours starting with vanilla, dark berry fruit and chocolatey scents, along with freshly roasted chestnuts, blackcurrant, Doyenne pears and soft spices. It is rounded off with a sweet smoke finish.

‘The Collectible’ – a 16-year-old Highland Single Malt, of which 20,000 sets are available, following its launch in April 2024 – features a small amount of exceptionally rare peated Dalmore spirit. Layers of Manuku honey and crème brûlée are tied together with a herbal wood smoke, and finished with ripe figs, oranges and brioche. ‘The Collectible’ is presented in a presentation case with a swirling design that echoes that of the sculpture for ‘The Rare’.

The two new releases promote the symbiotic relationship between the crafting of whisky and the world of design and architecture, with a fascinating blend of flavour and form.

It is expected that ‘The Rare’ will achieve upwards of six figures at the Sotheby’s auction.

