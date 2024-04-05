Wallpaper* Newsletter
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle: a fragrance that evokes the softness of a scarf
Acne Studios by Frédéric Malle arrives later in April, the first-ever fragrance from the Swedish fashion brand. Wallpaper* speaks with Jonny Johansson, Malle and Suzy Le Helley about their collaboration
By Hannah Tindle Published
Antonio Solá offers a residential haven of calm in Mexico City
Antonio Solá, a new housing project by architecture studio Módica Ledezma, is a complex of four townhouses that offer serenity in the bustle of Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Published
Tony Notarberardino’s Chelsea Hotel Portraits preserve a slice of bygone New York life
‘Tony Notarberardino: Chelsea Hotel Portraits, 1994-2010’, on show at New York’s ACA Galleries, is the photographer’s ode to the storied hotel he calls home and its eclectic clientele
By Hannah Silver Published
Glenfiddich reimagines time through its rare aged whisky
By Simon Mills Last updated
Maison Ruinart has sustainable packaging wrapped thanks to second skin slipcase
By Simon Mills Last updated